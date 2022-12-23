KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 151,477 tonnes of cargo comprising 109,434 tonnes of import cargo and 42,043 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 109,434 comprised of 57,743 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 7,417 tonnes of Wheat & 44,274 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 42,043 tonnes comprised of 41,542 tonnes of containerized Cargo & 501 tonnes of Bulk Cargo.

Nearly, 6943 containers comprising of 3296 containers import and 3647 containers export were handled on Thursday. The break-up of imported containers shows 1234 of 20’s and 1007 of 40’s loaded while 40 of 20’s and 04 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 961 of 20’s and 670 of 40’s loaded containers while 62 of 20’s and 642 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around, 05 ships namely, Msc Veronique, Nagoya Express, Lucky Chem, Bangkok Bridge and Owl 2 have berthed at Karachi Port.

Approximately, 05 ships namely Marvel, Gallop, Xin Pu Dong, Oocl Charleston and Nagoya Express have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 08 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Irenes Ray and MSC Asya left the Port on Thursday morning while two more ships, Nord Vancouver and Kithnos are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 77,157 tonnes, comprising 33,440 tonnes imports cargo and 43,717 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,243` Containers (1,249 TEUs Imports and 1,994 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 19 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 06 ships, OOCL Charleston, CMA CGM Butterfly, African Pheasant, Meltemi, Kang Hong and Milaha Rass Laffan carrying Containers, Coal, Mogas, Gernel Cargo and LNG are expected to take berths at QICT, PQEPT, FOTCO, MW-1 and PGPCL on Thursday, 22nd Dec- 202.

