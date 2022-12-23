Belgium’s parliamentary team to arrive on Jan 16

ISLAMABAD: Speaker of National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has said that enhancing parliamentary interactions and economic cooperation between Pakistan and Belgium is vital for prosperity of the two peoples and their well-being.

The speaker expressed these views while talking to Ambassador of Belgium Charles Delogne who called on him at the Parliament House on Thursday.

He said that the official visit of the seven-member parliamentary delegation of Belgium to Pakistan from 16th to 20th January 2023 would enhance parliamentary cooperation between the two nations.

The speaker said that Pakistan has been facing severe impacts of global climate change as there has been severe destruction of properties and loss of lives of common people. He also said that the Pakistani economy is agriculture-based and flash floods have destroyed the agriculture sector. He said that the world is facing global climate challenges and only collective effort can transform these challenges into opportunities.

He also appreciated the support of the Belgium people and government for Pakistan in flood rehabilitation initiatives.

The speaker stressed on the need to further develop contact between the business communities of both countries to tap the massive economic potential in Pakistan. He said, “Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Belgium as these relations are based on close people-to-people contacts.” Convener Pakistan-Belgium Parliamentary Friendship Group MNA Asia Azeem was also present in the meeting.

The Ambassador of Belgium in Pakistan appreciated Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf for his warm welcome. He also appreciated the comprehensive schedule of Belgium’s Parliamentary Delegation to Pakistan. He said that both Belgium and Pakistan share the same cultural and language diversity.

