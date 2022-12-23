KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

==================================================================================================== Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/ Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM From To Right Ex-Price ==================================================================================================== Khalid Siraj Textile Mills Ltd 16-12-2022 23-12-2022 NIL 23-12-2022 JS Global Capital Ltd # 17-12-2022 23-12-2022 23-12-2022 (TPLSC) TPL Corp Ltd 22-12-2022 23-12-2022 (HBLTFC2) Habib Bank Ltd 20-12-2022 26-12-2022 Hascol Petroleum Ltd # 20-12-2022 26-12-2022 26-12-2022 East West Insurance Company Ltd. 23-12-2022 26-12-2022 10% (i) (B) 21-12-2022 Archroma Pakistan Ltd 20-12-2022 27-12-2022 200% (F) 16-12-2022 27-12-2022 Sapphire Textile Mills Ltd # 21-12-2022 27-12-2022 27-12-2022 Al Shaheer Corporation Ltd 21-12-2022 27-12-2022 25%R 19-12-2022 Fatima Fertilizer Company Ltd # 21-12-2022 27-12-2022 27-12-2022 Sapphire Fibres Ltd # 21-12-2022 27-12-2022 27-12-2022 Reliance Cotton Spinning Mills Ltd # 21-12-2022 27-12-2022 27-12-2022 (JSBLTFC3) JS Bank Ltd 15-12-2022 28-12-2022 JS Investments Ltd # 21-12-2022 28-12-2022 28-12-2022 Panther Tyres Ltd. # 22-12-2022 28-12-2022 28-12-2022 (EPCLSC) Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd * 26-12-2022 28-12-2022 (TPLTFC3) TPL Corp Ltd 27-12-2022 28-12-2022 (JSBLTFC1) JS Bank Ltd 16-12-2022 29-12-2022 Punjab Oil Mills Ltd # 23-12-2022 29-12-2022 29-12-2022 (JSBLTFC2) JS Bank Ltd 17-12-2022 30-12-2022 Nimir Resins Industrial Chemicals Ltd # 21-12-2022 30-12-2022 30-12-2022 First Capital Equities Ltd # 23-12-2022 30-12-2022 30-12-2022 SHAFFI CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LTD # 23-12-2022 30-12-2022 30-12-2022 Altern Energy Ltd # 23-12-2022 30-12-2022 30-12-2022 Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd # 24-12-2022 30-12-2022 30-12-2022 (KFTFC1) Kashf 24-12-2022 30-12-2022 Foundation Amtex Ltd # 23-12-2022 31-12-2022 31-12-2022 Imperial Ltd # 23-12-2022 31-12-2022 31-12-2022 PAK REINSURANCE COMPANY LTD # # 24-12-2022 31-12-2022 31-12-2022 Fatima Fertilizer Company Ltd # 28-12-2022 31-12-2022 31-12-2022 (BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan Ltd 30-12-2022 31-12-2022 Dewan Automotive Engineering Ltd # 26/12/2022 02/01/2023 02/01/2023 Progressive Insurance Company Ltd # 27/12/2022 02/01/2023 02/01/2023 (AKBLTFC6) Askari Bank Ltd 27/12/2022 02/01/2023 (AGSILSC) Agha Steel Industries Ltd 02/01/2023 09/01/2023 09/01/2023 Summit Bank Ltd # 02/01/2023 09/01/2023 09/01/2023 Escorts Investment Bank Ltd # 03/01/2023 09/01/2023 09/01/2023 Siemens (Pakistan) Engineering 05/01/2023 12/01/2023 460% (F) 3-Jan-23 12/01/2023 (BAFLTFC7) Bank Alfalah Ltd 06/01/2023 15/01/2023 Mirpurkhas Sugar Mills Ltd 13/01/2023 21/01/2023 15% (B) 11-Jan-23 21/01/2023 Engro Corporation Ltd # 20/01/2023 26/01/2023 26/01/2023 Jauharabad Sugar Mills Ltd 21/01/2023 28/01/2023 10% (F) 19-Jan-23 28/01/2023 ====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Final Book Closure from call option *

