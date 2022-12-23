AGL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.11%)
ANL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
AVN 67.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
BOP 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.8%)
CNERGY 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.78%)
EFERT 78.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.31%)
EPCL 42.09 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.91%)
FCCL 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.19%)
FFL 4.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.63%)
FLYNG 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.15%)
FNEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
GGGL 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
GGL 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.27%)
HUMNL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.96%)
KEL 2.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.29%)
LOTCHEM 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (7.48%)
MLCF 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
OGDC 72.25 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (2.45%)
PAEL 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.26%)
PIBTL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
PRL 13.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.43%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
TELE 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.57%)
TPL 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.05%)
TPLP 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.97%)
TREET 16.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.3%)
TRG 115.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.72 (-2.29%)
UNITY 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.99%)
WAVES 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.14%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 3,942 Decreased By -8.7 (-0.22%)
BR30 13,980 Decreased By -36 (-0.26%)
KSE100 39,919 Increased By 576.1 (1.46%)
KSE30 14,703 Increased By 243.2 (1.68%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 23 Dec, 2022 05:54am
KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Khalid Siraj Textile Mills Ltd   16-12-2022    23-12-2022     NIL                         23-12-2022
JS Global Capital Ltd #          17-12-2022    23-12-2022                                 23-12-2022
(TPLSC) TPL Corp Ltd             22-12-2022    23-12-2022
(HBLTFC2) Habib Bank Ltd         20-12-2022    26-12-2022
Hascol Petroleum Ltd #           20-12-2022    26-12-2022                                 26-12-2022
East West Insurance
Company Ltd.                     23-12-2022    26-12-2022     10% (i) (B)  21-12-2022
Archroma Pakistan Ltd            20-12-2022    27-12-2022     200% (F)     16-12-2022     27-12-2022
Sapphire Textile Mills Ltd #     21-12-2022    27-12-2022                                 27-12-2022
Al Shaheer Corporation Ltd       21-12-2022    27-12-2022     25%R         19-12-2022
Fatima Fertilizer
Company Ltd #                    21-12-2022    27-12-2022                                 27-12-2022
Sapphire Fibres Ltd #            21-12-2022    27-12-2022                                 27-12-2022
Reliance Cotton
Spinning Mills Ltd #             21-12-2022    27-12-2022                                 27-12-2022
(JSBLTFC3) JS Bank Ltd           15-12-2022    28-12-2022
JS Investments Ltd #             21-12-2022    28-12-2022                                 28-12-2022
Panther Tyres Ltd. #             22-12-2022    28-12-2022                                 28-12-2022
(EPCLSC) Engro
Polymer & Chemicals Ltd *        26-12-2022    28-12-2022
(TPLTFC3) TPL Corp Ltd           27-12-2022    28-12-2022
(JSBLTFC1) JS Bank Ltd           16-12-2022    29-12-2022
Punjab Oil Mills Ltd #           23-12-2022    29-12-2022                                 29-12-2022
(JSBLTFC2) JS Bank Ltd           17-12-2022    30-12-2022
Nimir Resins Industrial
Chemicals Ltd #                  21-12-2022    30-12-2022                                 30-12-2022
First Capital Equities Ltd #     23-12-2022    30-12-2022                                 30-12-2022
SHAFFI CHEMICAL
INDUSTRIES LTD   #               23-12-2022    30-12-2022                                 30-12-2022
Altern Energy Ltd #              23-12-2022    30-12-2022                                 30-12-2022
Maple Leaf Cement
Factory Ltd #                    24-12-2022    30-12-2022                                 30-12-2022
(KFTFC1) Kashf                   24-12-2022    30-12-2022
Foundation Amtex Ltd #           23-12-2022    31-12-2022                                 31-12-2022
Imperial Ltd #                   23-12-2022    31-12-2022                                 31-12-2022
PAK REINSURANCE
 COMPANY LTD # #                 24-12-2022    31-12-2022                                 31-12-2022
Fatima Fertilizer
Company Ltd #                    28-12-2022    31-12-2022                                 31-12-2022
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Ltd                     30-12-2022    31-12-2022
Dewan Automotive
Engineering Ltd #                26/12/2022    02/01/2023                                 02/01/2023
Progressive Insurance
 Company Ltd #                   27/12/2022    02/01/2023                                 02/01/2023
(AKBLTFC6) Askari
Bank Ltd                         27/12/2022    02/01/2023
(AGSILSC) Agha
Steel Industries Ltd             02/01/2023    09/01/2023                                 09/01/2023
Summit Bank Ltd #                02/01/2023    09/01/2023                                 09/01/2023
Escorts Investment Bank Ltd #    03/01/2023    09/01/2023                                 09/01/2023
Siemens (Pakistan)
Engineering                      05/01/2023    12/01/2023     460% (F)       3-Jan-23     12/01/2023
(BAFLTFC7) Bank Alfalah Ltd      06/01/2023    15/01/2023
Mirpurkhas Sugar Mills Ltd       13/01/2023    21/01/2023     15% (B)        11-Jan-23    21/01/2023
Engro Corporation Ltd #          20/01/2023    26/01/2023                                 26/01/2023
Jauharabad Sugar Mills Ltd       21/01/2023    28/01/2023     10% (F)        19-Jan-23    28/01/2023
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Final Book Closure from call option *

