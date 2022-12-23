KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
====================================================================================================
Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Khalid Siraj Textile Mills Ltd 16-12-2022 23-12-2022 NIL 23-12-2022
JS Global Capital Ltd # 17-12-2022 23-12-2022 23-12-2022
(TPLSC) TPL Corp Ltd 22-12-2022 23-12-2022
(HBLTFC2) Habib Bank Ltd 20-12-2022 26-12-2022
Hascol Petroleum Ltd # 20-12-2022 26-12-2022 26-12-2022
East West Insurance
Company Ltd. 23-12-2022 26-12-2022 10% (i) (B) 21-12-2022
Archroma Pakistan Ltd 20-12-2022 27-12-2022 200% (F) 16-12-2022 27-12-2022
Sapphire Textile Mills Ltd # 21-12-2022 27-12-2022 27-12-2022
Al Shaheer Corporation Ltd 21-12-2022 27-12-2022 25%R 19-12-2022
Fatima Fertilizer
Company Ltd # 21-12-2022 27-12-2022 27-12-2022
Sapphire Fibres Ltd # 21-12-2022 27-12-2022 27-12-2022
Reliance Cotton
Spinning Mills Ltd # 21-12-2022 27-12-2022 27-12-2022
(JSBLTFC3) JS Bank Ltd 15-12-2022 28-12-2022
JS Investments Ltd # 21-12-2022 28-12-2022 28-12-2022
Panther Tyres Ltd. # 22-12-2022 28-12-2022 28-12-2022
(EPCLSC) Engro
Polymer & Chemicals Ltd * 26-12-2022 28-12-2022
(TPLTFC3) TPL Corp Ltd 27-12-2022 28-12-2022
(JSBLTFC1) JS Bank Ltd 16-12-2022 29-12-2022
Punjab Oil Mills Ltd # 23-12-2022 29-12-2022 29-12-2022
(JSBLTFC2) JS Bank Ltd 17-12-2022 30-12-2022
Nimir Resins Industrial
Chemicals Ltd # 21-12-2022 30-12-2022 30-12-2022
First Capital Equities Ltd # 23-12-2022 30-12-2022 30-12-2022
SHAFFI CHEMICAL
INDUSTRIES LTD # 23-12-2022 30-12-2022 30-12-2022
Altern Energy Ltd # 23-12-2022 30-12-2022 30-12-2022
Maple Leaf Cement
Factory Ltd # 24-12-2022 30-12-2022 30-12-2022
(KFTFC1) Kashf 24-12-2022 30-12-2022
Foundation Amtex Ltd # 23-12-2022 31-12-2022 31-12-2022
Imperial Ltd # 23-12-2022 31-12-2022 31-12-2022
PAK REINSURANCE
COMPANY LTD # # 24-12-2022 31-12-2022 31-12-2022
Fatima Fertilizer
Company Ltd # 28-12-2022 31-12-2022 31-12-2022
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Ltd 30-12-2022 31-12-2022
Dewan Automotive
Engineering Ltd # 26/12/2022 02/01/2023 02/01/2023
Progressive Insurance
Company Ltd # 27/12/2022 02/01/2023 02/01/2023
(AKBLTFC6) Askari
Bank Ltd 27/12/2022 02/01/2023
(AGSILSC) Agha
Steel Industries Ltd 02/01/2023 09/01/2023 09/01/2023
Summit Bank Ltd # 02/01/2023 09/01/2023 09/01/2023
Escorts Investment Bank Ltd # 03/01/2023 09/01/2023 09/01/2023
Siemens (Pakistan)
Engineering 05/01/2023 12/01/2023 460% (F) 3-Jan-23 12/01/2023
(BAFLTFC7) Bank Alfalah Ltd 06/01/2023 15/01/2023
Mirpurkhas Sugar Mills Ltd 13/01/2023 21/01/2023 15% (B) 11-Jan-23 21/01/2023
Engro Corporation Ltd # 20/01/2023 26/01/2023 26/01/2023
Jauharabad Sugar Mills Ltd 21/01/2023 28/01/2023 10% (F) 19-Jan-23 28/01/2023
====================================================================================================
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
Final Book Closure from call option *
