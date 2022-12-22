FM Bilawal's talks with Blinken productive and comprehensive: FO

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari held a comprehensive conversation with United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken and discussed a wide range of issues of interest, the Foreign Office (FO) said.

FO Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, in her press briefing on Thursday, said FM Bilawal had a very productive visit to the US and held engagements with the administration and members of the US Congress.

"The main purpose of the visit was to continue discussions on Pak-US cooperation in flood relief and rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts," she said.

The visit also provided an opportunity to review the scope of bilateral relations and discuss important regional and global developments.

Blinken says US to help Pakistan combat terrorism

Bilawal is currently visiting Washington on the second leg of his weeklong visit to the US. He arrived in Washington on Monday after attending a special UN session of G77 countries.

Earlier this week, Blinken underscored the US President Biden administration’s “resolute” support for Pakistan’s efforts to combat terrorism.

In a statement US Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price said that Blinken spoke with Bilawal and expressed his continued support for the people of Pakistan as they recover from the recent devastating floods.

“Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister shared their mutual hope for a productive International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan in January and discussed the need for close coordination,” he said.