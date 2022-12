SINGAPORE: US oil may test a resistance at $79.19 per barrel, a break above which could lead to a gain into $79.96-$81 range.

The bounce from the Dec. 9 low of $70.08 has extended.

It consists of three waves.

The current wave c has travelled above its 61.8% projection level of $78.07.

Chances are it may extend to $81.

Oil prices rise over $2 on drawdown in U.S. crude stocks

A break below $78.07 may be followed by a drop to $77.16.