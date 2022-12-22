AGL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
ANL 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
AVN 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.47%)
BOP 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.59%)
CNERGY 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.8%)
EFERT 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.75%)
EPCL 41.95 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.57%)
FCCL 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.78%)
FFL 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.67%)
FLYNG 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.47%)
FNEL 4.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
GGL 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.6%)
HUMNL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.88%)
KEL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.29%)
LOTCHEM 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (7.48%)
MLCF 21.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.4%)
OGDC 71.52 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.42%)
PAEL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-6.05%)
PIBTL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.57%)
PRL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-5.11%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
TELE 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.26%)
TPL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.75%)
TPLP 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.46%)
TREET 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.35%)
TRG 111.50 Decreased By ▼ -7.11 (-5.99%)
UNITY 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.21%)
WAVES 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.64%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.48%)
BR100 3,903 Decreased By -47.8 (-1.21%)
BR30 13,779 Decreased By -237 (-1.69%)
KSE100 39,511 Increased By 168.4 (0.43%)
KSE30 14,558 Increased By 98.3 (0.68%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Japan PM advisers urge talks on inflation-beating wage growth

Reuters Published 22 Dec, 2022 09:51am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

TOKYO: Private sector advisers of Japan’s top economic council on Thursday called on the government to step up talks on how to ensure wages rise faster than inflation, opening the door for a shift way from a decade-long focus on deflation.

The rare move by the advisers, who also called for involving outside experts in the discussions, underscores the government’s struggle to achieve sustainable wage growth that outpaces price rises.

“Wage growth has stayed at just under 2% while prices are rising 3% to 4%,” the four private-sector advisers at the Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy (CEFP) said.

“A lack of demand is continuing due to a deterioration of consumer sentiment among many households,” they said, calling for the talks, which would be about a broad swathe of macroeconomic issues in addition to wage growth, to start from next year.

Similar discussions have not been part of the council’s regular agenda in recent years, a government official said, underlining the rarity of the move.

CEFP, whose 11 members include Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, cabinet ministers, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda and the four private-sector business representatives and academics, is tasked with determining basic principles for the government including the budget and outlining mid-year economic policy.

Japan backs African Union entry to G20, PM Kishida says

The council, established in 2001, came up with initiatives for sweeping changes under reform-minded former Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi such as privatising the postal system and cleaning up debt in the financial system.

The proposals by the private-sector members form the basis of the government’s long-term economic policy platform.

Japan’s government will consider revising its decade-old blueprint for fighting deflation next year, sources told Reuters earlier this week.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy Japan PM Japan’s top economic council Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda

Comments

1000 characters

Japan PM advisers urge talks on inflation-beating wage growth

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal gain against US dollar

SBP warns of higher risks to food security

FM Bilawal's talks with Blinken productive and comprehensive: FO

Around 6pc growth: What did FY22 experience bring to the fore?

Punjab situation prompts a flurry of political activity

Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim shuts down DAP plant amid economic downturn

Oil rallies on tight US stocks as winter blast hits

Afghan side of CASA-1000: Pakistan, Tajikistan discuss financing options

‘Exchange losses’: Non-provision of needed funds worries Petroleum Division

Margala Block: Transfer of 30pc working interest of MOL to MPCL approved by ECC

Read more stories