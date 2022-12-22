AGL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
ANL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.15%)
AVN 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.47%)
BOP 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.55%)
CNERGY 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.54%)
EFERT 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.12%)
EPCL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.73%)
FCCL 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.53%)
FFL 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.83%)
FLYNG 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.82%)
FNEL 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
GGGL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.34%)
GGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-7.04%)
HUMNL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.34%)
KEL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
LOTCHEM 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (7.48%)
MLCF 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.82%)
OGDC 70.81 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.41%)
PAEL 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-5.9%)
PIBTL 4.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.15%)
PRL 12.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-7.15%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
TELE 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
TPL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.33%)
TPLP 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.3%)
TREET 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.42%)
TRG 109.98 Decreased By ▼ -8.63 (-7.28%)
UNITY 13.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.62%)
WAVES 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.14%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.65%)
BR100 3,895 Decreased By -55.4 (-1.4%)
BR30 13,761 Decreased By -254.2 (-1.81%)
KSE100 39,490 Increased By 147.4 (0.37%)
KSE30 14,526 Increased By 66.5 (0.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold rangebound as traders await economic data

Reuters Published 22 Dec, 2022 09:46am
Follow us

Gold edged up on Thursday, helped by a softer dollar in holiday-thinned trading, but prices moved in a tight range as market participants awaited economic data for further direction.

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,818.40 per ounce as of 0225 GMT. US gold futures were up 0.1% at $1,827.70.

The dollar index was down 0.2%, making gold cheaper for holders of other currencies.

The US gross domestic product data for the third quarter and weekly US jobless claim numbers are due at 1330 GMT. Traders will also scan the personal consumption expenditure (PCE) data scheduled on Friday, for cues on inflation.

“Gold is holding a range as trading is fairly thin and investors are in wait-and-see mode.

The PCE data will be important; if inflation continues to come down, dollar will further weaken and gold will get a steadier tone,“ said Edward Meir, analyst with ED&F Man Capital Markets.

Bullion is traditionally known as an inflation hedge but rising interest rates dent the metal’s allure as it pays no interest.

Gold traders refuse to open new rates

The Federal Reserve lowered its pace of rate hikes gradually to 50 bps in December after four straight 75 bps rate hikes.

However, Fed Chair Jerome Powell has signalled that the US central bank will deliver more rate hikes next year.

Gold has risen about $200 since falling to a more than two-year low in late-September as expectations around slower rate hikes from the Fed dimmed the dollar’s charm.

Top bullion consumer China reported 3,030 new symptomatic COVID-19 infections on Dec. 21, compared with 3,101 a day earlier.

If lockdowns are back and we see a paralysis in the Chinese economy, demand will take a hit and it will be bearish for all commodities, including gold and other industrial metals, Meir said.

Spot silver gained 0.2% to $24.00, platinum rose 0.9% to $1,007.13 and palladium was flat at $1,692.38.

Gold US Federal Reserve Spot gold bullion Fed Chair Jerome Powell

Comments

1000 characters

Gold rangebound as traders await economic data

SBP warns of higher risks to food security

Around 6pc growth: What did FY22 experience bring to the fore?

Punjab situation prompts a flurry of political activity

Afghan side of CASA-1000: Pakistan, Tajikistan discuss financing options

Floods 2022: PM launches action plan

Revenue collection: Dar directs FBR to achieve set targets

Govt decides to introduce ‘special cops’ to catch power thieves

Margala Block: Transfer of 30pc working interest of MOL to MPCL approved by ECC

Gold traders refuse to open new rates

Gas sector 10-member body formed on circular debt settlement

Read more stories