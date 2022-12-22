AGL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
ANL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.42%)
AVN 67.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.03%)
BOP 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.13%)
CNERGY 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.28%)
EFERT 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.12%)
EPCL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.48%)
FCCL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.27%)
FFL 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.83%)
FLYNG 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.82%)
FNEL 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
GGGL 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.36%)
GGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-7.04%)
HUMNL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.34%)
KEL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
LOTCHEM 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (7.48%)
MLCF 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.78%)
OGDC 71.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.68%)
PAEL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-5.32%)
PIBTL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.82%)
PRL 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-6.06%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
TELE 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
TPL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.33%)
TPLP 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.3%)
TREET 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.42%)
TRG 110.25 Decreased By ▼ -8.36 (-7.05%)
UNITY 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.27%)
WAVES 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.14%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 3,895 Decreased By -55.4 (-1.4%)
BR30 13,761 Decreased By -254.2 (-1.81%)
KSE100 39,490 Increased By 147.4 (0.37%)
KSE30 14,526 Increased By 66.5 (0.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Gold traders refuse to open new rates

Recorder Report Published December 22, 2022 Updated December 22, 2022 09:41am
Follow us

KARACHI: Gold traders on Wednesday opted out of opening new bullion rates at the local market following uncertainty that was heightened by the soaring value of the precious metal.

Gold prices were closed at the historic high of Rs178,800 per tola on Tuesday but traders refused to open new rates for the precious metal on Wednesday, citing the market uncertainty.

They see speculative trade behind the uncertainty that gripped the market with ‘no business.’

All Sindh Sarrafa Jewellers Association’s Haji Haroon Chand asked the countrywide bullion traders to stop displaying gold rates until he announces a new policy after a meeting in a couple of days.

Gold, silver prices hit all-time high

He also sought an end to the speculative trade of gold, fearing the unhealthy trend may devastate the genuine businesses. He said gold prices have outgrown the market size.

“We have halted bullion rates because of the market uncertainty,” he said in an audio message on the social media, instructing the traders to close down all social media groups for new gold rates until he announces to do so.

He addressed the traders that market will not open new rates until it returns to its genuine business levels. He said gold rates are linked to the global market, which is unfair since the precious metal, which is dealt in locally, is merely reprocessed and not imported.

“I want to tell the ‘speculative traders’ that there is not that much buying, then wherefrom you get orders,” he said, adding that the speculative trading must end and help reinstate the market on real terms.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Pakistan Gold Gold Prices gold rates gold markets gold traders gold spot rate

Comments

1000 characters
Salim Dec 22, 2022 07:52am
When they make on every smallest of trade then why is the association afraid? It seems something is fishy.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Gold traders refuse to open new rates

SBP warns of higher risks to food security

Around 6pc growth: What did FY22 experience bring to the fore?

Punjab situation prompts a flurry of political activity

Afghan side of CASA-1000: Pakistan, Tajikistan discuss financing options

Floods 2022: PM launches action plan

Revenue collection: Dar directs FBR to achieve set targets

Govt decides to introduce ‘special cops’ to catch power thieves

Margala Block: Transfer of 30pc working interest of MOL to MPCL approved by ECC

Gas sector 10-member body formed on circular debt settlement

Read more stories