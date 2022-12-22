AGL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
ANL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.42%)
AVN 67.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.03%)
BOP 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.13%)
CNERGY 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.78%)
EFERT 78.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.74%)
EPCL 41.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.56%)
FCCL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.27%)
FFL 4.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.82%)
FNEL 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
GGGL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.5%)
GGL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.37%)
HUMNL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.34%)
KEL 2.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.86%)
LOTCHEM 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (7.48%)
MLCF 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.78%)
OGDC 71.30 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.11%)
PAEL 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-5.68%)
PIBTL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.82%)
PRL 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-5.99%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
TELE 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
TPL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.33%)
TPLP 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.01%)
TREET 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.42%)
TRG 111.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.61 (-6.42%)
UNITY 13.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.99%)
WAVES 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.14%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.65%)
BR100 3,900 Decreased By -50.5 (-1.28%)
BR30 13,769 Decreased By -247.1 (-1.76%)
KSE100 39,529 Increased By 186.4 (0.47%)
KSE30 14,551 Increased By 90.8 (0.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Students in Afghanistan: President asks Comstech to offer online, education

Recorder Report Published 22 Dec, 2022 05:57am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has asked COMSTECH to offer online and recorded education to students in Afghanistan.

“Recorded lessons and training modules could be a useful instrument to impart education to Afghan students, both male and female,” the President expressed these views while talking to the Coordinator-General of the Ministerial Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation of the OIC (COMSTECH), Professor Dr Iqbal Choudhary, who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Wednesday.

Talking to the coordinator-general, the President said that Pakistan could also offer educational modules and online education services through the Virtual University of Pakistan and Allama Iqbal Open University to provide Afghanistan with effective means for imparting higher education. He added that this arrangement was the cheapest, most cost-effective and high-quality, and could help fill the shortage of education facilities currently being faced by Afghanistan.

The President underlined the need to benchmark best practices in science and agriculture sectors in other Islamic countries and replicates them in Pakistan. He said that Prime Minister’s Digital Skills Programme in Pakistan was a successful model of imparting digital skills to youth, irrespective of their educational backgrounds and skill level, and enabling them to earn gainful employment.

He stated that this programme could be replicated in other Muslim countries where there was a demand for such skill development programmes. He said that the proposal to hold the 16th General Assembly Meeting of COMSTECH in the 2nd half of 2023 should be explored.

He appreciated various initiatives taken by COMSTECH in many Muslim countries for the provision of skills to the students and providing health facilities in less developed countries.

The President appreciated the award of 20 fellowships/scholarships to students of Kazakhstan through the Association of Private Sector Higher Education Institutions and Universities in Social Sciences of Pakistan in collaboration with COMSTECH.

He also appreciated COMSTECH for the establishment of the Islamic World Academy of Sciences, Amman, Jordan, the establishment of 13 COMSTECH Inter-Islamic S&T Networks in various fields of Science and Technology, the establishment of Network of Academies of Sciences in the countries of the OIC (NASIC), Islamabad, Pakistan, the establishment of Computer Training Centre, Khartoum, Sudan, the establishment of Computer Training Centre, Male, Maldives, the establishment of COMSTECH-ISESCO National Computer Training Centre, Freetown, Sierra Leone and the establishment of COMSTECH-COMSATS-MTM Information Technology Centre, Karachi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Arif Alvi President Dr Arif Alvi Students in Afghanistan COMSTECH Prime Minister’s Digital Skills Programme

Comments

1000 characters

Students in Afghanistan: President asks Comstech to offer online, education

SBP warns of higher risks to food security

Around 6pc growth: What did FY22 experience bring to the fore?

Punjab situation prompts a flurry of political activity

Afghan side of CASA-1000: Pakistan, Tajikistan discuss financing options

Floods 2022: PM launches action plan

Revenue collection: Dar directs FBR to achieve set targets

Govt decides to introduce ‘special cops’ to catch power thieves

Margala Block: Transfer of 30pc working interest of MOL to MPCL approved by ECC

Gold traders refuse to open new rates

Gas sector 10-member body formed on circular debt settlement

Read more stories