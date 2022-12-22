AGL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.57%)
Traffic issues: LCCI, police to form joint body, appoint focal person

Recorder Report Published 22 Dec, 2022 05:57am
LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry and City Traffic Police have agreed to form joint committees and to appoint focal person to tackle the traffic related issues including encroachments, wrong parking and violation of traffic rules.

The consensus in this regard was developed at a meeting between Chief Traffic Officer Lahore Dr Assad Malhi, LCCI President Kashif Anwar and Senior Vice President Chaudhry Zafar Mahmood at LCCI. The Representatives of markets and LCCI Executive Committee Members were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, CTO Lahore Dr Assad Malhi said that the feedback from Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry is of utmost importance as its proposals are always knowledge-based. He said that Traffic Police Department will organize awareness session regarding traffic rules in collaboration with the LCCI.

“Whenever traffic stops or slowdown, it adds to the smog issue,” the CTO said and added that all segments of society will have to play their role to ensure smooth flow of traffic. He said that the implementation of traffic rules will become easy with the help of Lahore Chamber.

Dr Assad Malhi and LCCI President Kashif Anwar also agreed to take joint efforts against encroachment and wrong parking which are the major causes of traffic mess.

The CTO said that the traffic issues cannot be handled without cooperation of the businessmen, who are backbone of the economy. He assured that additional force will be deputed to stop one-way traffic in the markets besides installation of yellow lines for parking.

“A good traffic management system is top priority of the Traffic Police as smooth traffic is also a must for easy and timely movement of the trading goods,” he added and said that wrong parking, illegal encroachments, carts, stalls and lack of parking facilities lead to the traffic jams.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar hailed the untiring efforts of the traffic police that improved traffic flow and reduce head injury cases.

He said that the business community is really pleased to have driving license renewing facility. The process of conducting driving tests for the new licenses was going on successfully at the venue of LCCI till the end of September 2022 but afterwards it was not planned. CTO assured LCCI office-bearers that the issue will be resolved.

Kashif Anwar said that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry will continue to provide maximum help to the traffic police in the larger interests of the economy. He said that smooth flow of traffic not only cuts cost of doing business but ensures on-time delivery of goods at their destination.

The LCCI President said that keeping the flow of traffic is a Herculean task but the traffic police is managing it in such a nice manner that every segment of society was appreciating them. He said that the liaison and awareness between police and the business community is a must and the LCCI is giving a special focus to enhance the liaison with police.

He said that the traffic police role is very vital in the sense that a disciplined traffic flow gives a picture of whole society on the one hand while on the other hand it plays its role in economic turnaround by cutting transportation time of goods carriers.

LCCI Senior Vice President Chaudhry Zafar Mahmood said that an awareness campaign and walk should be arranged to implement the concept of lane in true sense of words.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

