Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 22 Dec, 2022 05:57am
KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 127,619 tonnes of cargo comprising 109,519 tonnes of import cargo and 18,100 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 109,519 comprised of 70,800 tonnes of Containerized Cargo & 38,719 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 18,100 tonnes comprised of 18,100 tonnes of containerized Cargo.

Nearly, 6414 containers comprising of 4888 containers import and 1526 containers export were handled on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1034 of 20’s and 1927 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 00 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 457 of 20’s and 135 of 40’s loaded containers while 05 of 20’s and 397 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Approximately, 05 ships namely Oocl Charleston, Tiger Glory, Xin Pu Dong, X-Press Kilimanjaro and Gallop have berthed at Karachi Port.

The only ship namely Sunrise has sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 09 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Al-Deebal, Maersk Chicago and MSC Lana left the Port on Wednesday morning while three more ships, Lady Linn, Asia Aspara and Bangkok Bridge are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 176,273 tonnes, comprising 132,630 tonnes imports cargo and 43,643 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 5,219` Containers (3,228 TEUs Imports and 1,991 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 17 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 06 ships, Bangkok Bridge, Irenes Ray, Laskaro S, Saehan Intrasia, Al-Maha and Kithnos carrying Containers, Wheat, Palm oil, LPG and Chemicals are expected to take berths at QICT, FAP, LCT SSGC and EVTL on Wednesday, 21st Dec- 2022.

