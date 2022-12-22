Govt running away from LG polls in capital: PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Asad Umar on Wednesday said that the ruling coalition of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is aware that “humiliation” is awaiting them, and that’s why they are running away from local government elections in the capital.

Addressing a corner meeting about LG polls in the federal capital, he said that the defeat of the 13-party alliance is “a writing on the wall”, and this is why they are scared.

“There is no modesty and shame. Its [PDM] move to delay the LG elections in capital to increase the number of union councils hardly a few weeks before the polling day on Dec 31 shows the regime is afraid of facing the masses,” he added.

He said that the incumbent government is already frightened from holding general elections and now they are afraid to face the masses in local body elections, but the PTI will not let them escape.

The federal cabinet on Monday decided that elections would be held in 125 union councils and not in the existing 101 UCs.

On the other hand, the PTI stated that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was avoiding LG elections in Islamabad, fearing a humiliating defeat.

The government, through the interior ministry, got a summary approved from the federal cabinet on Monday for new delimitation, which the PTI leader Ali Nawaz Awan on Wednesday challenged before Islamabad High Court (IHC).

After challenging the cabinet’s decision in IHC, Awan, a former PTI MNA, said that his party was all set to win majority of the seats to elect its mayor, and this was the reason PML-N and Co is busy in these kinds of things.

He said the PML-N could not find candidates for a numbers of seats due to PTI’s popularity in federal capital and was therefore trying to get the elections postponed on the pretext of increasing the number of union councils.

