AGL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.57%)
ANL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
AVN 66.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.69%)
BOP 4.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.92%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
EFERT 78.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.49%)
EPCL 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
FCCL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.71%)
FFL 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.5%)
FNEL 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
GGGL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.61%)
GGL 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-5.74%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.58%)
KEL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
LOTCHEM 23.92 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (7.75%)
MLCF 22.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.08%)
OGDC 69.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.21%)
PAEL 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-5.9%)
PIBTL 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.93%)
PRL 12.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-7.49%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.03%)
TELE 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
TPL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.33%)
TPLP 17.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.23%)
TREET 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.42%)
TRG 112.82 Decreased By ▼ -9.14 (-7.49%)
UNITY 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.35%)
WAVES 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.12%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 3,950 Increased By 22.1 (0.56%)
BR30 14,016 Increased By 41 (0.29%)
KSE100 39,343 Decreased By -489.6 (-1.23%)
KSE30 14,460 Decreased By -230.9 (-1.57%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper holds its ground despite China’s COVID wave

Reuters Published 21 Dec, 2022 05:55pm
Follow us

LONDON: Copper prices hovered around $8,350 a tonne on Wednesday as hopes that China’s easing of COVID-19 restrictions will eventually lift demand were offset by a surge in infections that is reducing consumption in the short term.

China is by far the biggest consumer of metals such as copper, which is used in the power and construction industries.

Its strict zero-COVID policy disrupted economic activity and helped pull copper from a record high of $10,845 in March to as low as $6,955 in July.

The dismantling of restrictions starting in November lifted prices but an accelerating wave of cases is now rippling through business. Dozens of hearses queued outside a Beijing crematorium on Wednesday.

The World Bank cut its China growth outlook to 2.7% this year and 4.3% in 2023. Eying China, Japan cut its view on factory output for the first time in six months.

“Copper is in a difficult situation,” said an analyst in Europe who requested anonymity because he does not have permission to talk to media.

Falling inventories boost aluminium but surpluses lie ahead

The market is stuck between weak demand now and hopes for a rebound in the longer term, he said, predicting choppy prices in the short term but a rise above $10,000 next year.

“A sustained recovery of base metals prices is only likely to begin from the middle of next year,” said analysts at Commerzbank. “Until then, the danger of significant setbacks will remain high.”

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.1% at $8,360.50 a tonne at 1128 GMT. It was up 1.5% this month after gaining 10.6% in November.

Supporting metals is a dollar heading for its biggest quarterly loss in nearly 12 years against a basket of major currencies, which has made dollar-priced metals more affordable for many buyers.

LME aluminium was up 0.8% at $2,392.50 a tonne, zinc was down 1.3% at $3,043.50, nickel fell 1.5% to $27,905, lead slipped 0.9% to $2,160 and tin was 0.1% lower at $23,900.

Copper prices LME copper copper market Copper export

Comments

1000 characters

Copper holds its ground despite China’s COVID wave

As tussle between govt, opposition deepens, Fawad says CM Elahi will not be seeking vote of confidence today

No increase in electricity tariff under consideration: energy ministry

PM Shehbaz vows to use 'iron hands' to deal with terrorism

Another bad day for stocks: KSE-100 down another 1.23%, hits 26-month low

Rupee registers another fall against US dollar in inter-bank market

Oil prices rise on U.S. drawdown, Chinese fears weigh

In stark contrast to 2021, PSX sees a meagre 3 IPOs this year

Shifting to renewable sources key to Pakistan’s energy security: PM Shehbaz

Pakistan’s REER index falls to 98.8 in November

Pakistan’s Descon Oxychem says will expand operations in UAE

Read more stories