AGL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.57%)
ANL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
AVN 66.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.69%)
BOP 4.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.92%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
EFERT 78.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.49%)
EPCL 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
FCCL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.71%)
FFL 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.5%)
FNEL 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
GGGL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.61%)
GGL 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-5.74%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.58%)
KEL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
LOTCHEM 23.92 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (7.75%)
MLCF 22.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.08%)
OGDC 69.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.21%)
PAEL 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-5.9%)
PIBTL 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.93%)
PRL 12.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-7.49%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.03%)
TELE 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
TPL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.33%)
TPLP 17.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.23%)
TREET 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.42%)
TRG 112.82 Decreased By ▼ -9.14 (-7.49%)
UNITY 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.35%)
WAVES 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.12%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 3,950 Increased By 22.1 (0.56%)
BR30 14,016 Increased By 41 (0.29%)
KSE100 39,343 Decreased By -489.6 (-1.23%)
KSE30 14,460 Decreased By -230.9 (-1.57%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

ECP bars Sindh govt from appointing new administrators in Karachi, Hyderabad

  • Electoral watchdog declares the move illegal
BR Web Desk Published 21 Dec, 2022 05:23pm
Follow us

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday barred the Sindh government from appointing new administrators for Karachi and Hyderabad ahead of the planned local government elections, declaring the move illegal, Aaj News reported.

In a letter to the Sindh Local Government Department, ECP’s Sindh chapter said such appointments less than a month before the local government elections in the province were illegal and against Paragraph 3 of the election rules.

The development comes days after the Sindh government appointed new administrators in Hyderabad and Karachi’s Korangi and East districts in line with the accord signed between the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) before the latter joined the new coalition government in the centre.

Earlier in the month, a new administrator in Karachi was appointed by the Sindh government under the same accord.

Muhammad Farooque, an officer of grade 18, was appointed administrator of the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation in place of the deputy commissioner of Hyderabad, who had been additionally holding this charge.

Farooque had been earlier working as an administrator, at Worker Model School, SITE Hyderabad, of Sindh Workers Welfare Board and was sent to the Local Government Department on a one-year deputation just a day earlier on Monday.

Syed Shakeel Ahmed, an officer of grade 18, has been appointed administrator of Karachi’s District Municipal Corporation East in place of Rehamatullah Shaikh, who has been asked to report to the Local Government Department. Ahmed had been earlier working as an administrator, at Worker Model School.

Likewise, Muhammad Sharif, a grade-18 officer, has been appointed administrator of the DMC Korangi in place of Javed-ur-Rehman Kalwar, who has been asked to report to the LG department. Sharif had earlier been working as director (charged parking) at the DMC Central.

ECP Sindh Local Government Administator Karachi

Comments

1000 characters

ECP bars Sindh govt from appointing new administrators in Karachi, Hyderabad

As tussle between govt, opposition deepens, Fawad says CM Elahi will not be seeking vote of confidence today

No increase in electricity tariff under consideration: energy ministry

PM Shehbaz vows to use 'iron hands' to deal with terrorism

Another bad day for stocks: KSE-100 down another 1.23%, hits 26-month low

Rupee registers another fall against US dollar in inter-bank market

Oil prices rise on U.S. drawdown, Chinese fears weigh

In stark contrast to 2021, PSX sees a meagre 3 IPOs this year

Shifting to renewable sources key to Pakistan’s energy security: PM Shehbaz

Pakistan’s REER index falls to 98.8 in November

Pakistan’s Descon Oxychem says will expand operations in UAE

Read more stories