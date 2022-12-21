AGL 4.59 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.15%)
Nuclear energy: Pakistan, Turkiye may discuss cooperation

Mushtaq Ghumman Published December 21, 2022 Updated December 21, 2022 10:16am
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Turkiye are likely to discuss cooperation in nuclear energy during 7th round of High Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) to be held in Islamabad soon, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

During the upcoming HLSCC’s meeting, leadership of both sides will review the progress on the various cooperation proposals/mechanisms under the 9th Joint Working Groups (JWGs). Matters pertaining to bilateral trade and investment, including the issues faced by Turkish investors in Pakistan and their expedited redressal, too will come under discussion.

The sources said Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has requested concerned ministries to share responses on the following actionable points by latest December 23, 2022; (i) identify potential areas of cooperation/key concrete deliverables in respective domains, to be discussed during the 7th HLSCC session; (ii) status of finalisation of MoUs/agreements to be signed during the upcoming HLSCC; (iii) review/feedback on implementation of the already signed agreements/MoUs; (iii) holding of fresh JWG meetings (ministries to establish contact with their Turkish counterpart and schedule Working Group meetings; (iv) status of signing of the minutes of previously-held JWG meetings; (v) review of implementation of the Strategic Economic Framework (SEF) Agreement (specifically for the Ministry of Economic Affairs); (vi) update on the issues put forth by Turkish investors in Pakistan and status of the resolution of those complaints (Board of Investment may like to seek replies from all concerned and consolidate the same for onward sharing with this ministry).

PM Shehbaz urges Pak-Turkish collaboration in alternate energy

According to sources, in addition, Foreign Ministry has also sought follow-up of following matters discussed during Prime Minister’s visit to Turkiye on 25-26 November 2022; (i) Turkiye expressed willingness to share knowledge and expertise on hydel, solar and other areas of renewable energy; (ii) Pakistan’s offer in nuclear energy cooperation; and (iii) proposal for China, Turkiye, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Pakistan to join hands in the domain of “energy cooperation”.

