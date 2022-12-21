Elahi wants improved governance in universities

AGL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-8.61%)
LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi said on Tuesday that the Punjab government will extend full support to Higher Education Commission (HEC) to improve governance in universities.

“To correct the affairs of the universities, it is necessary to end ad-hocism, while a lot of work is needed in terms of research in universities,” the CM said during a meeting with Chairman HEC Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad in which measures for the promotion of higher education in the province were discussed.

Emphasizing the need for exposing youth to skills-based technology, the CM said that new universities will be set up to promote skills-based technology while free advanced courses were being conducted for the youth in collaboration with Microsoft. “Technology is changing every moment in the world, and we also have to adapt higher education to modern requirements,” he said.

Punjab government Higher Education Commission Chaudhry Parvez Elahi Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad

