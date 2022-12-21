AGL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-8.61%)
NSCCP case: AC removes name of Ahsan Iqbal from list of accused

Recorder Report Published 21 Dec, 2022 06:42am
ISLAMABAD: An accountability court Tuesday removed the name of Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal from the list of accused in Narowal Sports City Complex Project (NSCCP) case after his counsel produced Islamabad High Court’s verdict regarding acquittal of Iqbal.

The accountability court administrative judge, Muhammad Bashir, removed the name of Iqbal from the list of accused of NSCCP reference. The IHC on September 21 acquitted Iqbal.

The AC will hear the case against the other accused.

The NAB had filed an NSCCP reference on against Iqbal, former Minister for Planning, Development & Reforms (PD&R), and other accused. The reference has been filed in connection with NSCCP in which accused Iqbal and others misused his authority to illegally enhance the scope of project from Rs34.75 million to Rs2,994 million approximately.

According to the NAB, accused Iqbal allegedly by misusing his authority hijacked the provincial project in violation of the 18th constitutional amendment and Council of Common Interests (CCI) decision on April 28, 2011 with ulterior motives and made huge wasteful expenditure from the federal government exchequer.

