AGL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.81%)
ANL 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.35%)
AVN 70.19 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-3.16%)
BOP 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.62%)
CNERGY 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.31%)
EFERT 80.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.53%)
EPCL 42.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-5.11%)
FCCL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
FFL 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.5%)
FLYNG 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.97%)
FNEL 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.07%)
GGGL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.73%)
GGL 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-5.59%)
HUMNL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
KEL 2.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 23.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.89%)
MLCF 22.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.45%)
OGDC 71.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.03%)
PAEL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.08%)
PIBTL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.09%)
PRL 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.17%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
TELE 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-8.78%)
TPL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.26%)
TPLP 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.35%)
TREET 18.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.77%)
TRG 131.84 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-1.83%)
UNITY 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.48%)
WAVES 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.54%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.15%)
BR100 4,066 Decreased By -46.2 (-1.12%)
BR30 14,617 Decreased By -247.4 (-1.66%)
KSE100 40,971 Decreased By -330.7 (-0.8%)
KSE30 15,076 Decreased By -165.7 (-1.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

LG polls likely to be delayed in ICT

Fazal Sher Published 20 Dec, 2022 05:58am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Local Government (LG) elections scheduled to be held on December 31 is likely to be delayed as the Ministry of Interior has forwarded a summary to the federal cabinet seeking an increase in the number of union councils (UCs) in the federal capital.

According to the summary, there are 101 UCs in the capital territory based on 2017 census. However, the capital’s population has increased by 2.5 million which pushes the need for having more UCs. The number of UCs should be increased to 125 based on current population metrics, it says.

It says that Islamabad Capital Territory Local Government Act was promulgated in 2015 to establish an elected local government system to devolve political, administrative and financial authority in order to promote good governance and effective service delivery through institutionalized participation and involvement of people in day-to-day governance. The Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) is a municipal body established under the ICT Local Government Act, of 2015, it says.

According to the summary, administrator MCI has informed that the present number of UCs has been fixed as 101 on the basis of the census 2017. However, the population of Islamabad has increased to 205 million approximately after a lapse of five years. Therefore, it is appropriate that number of UCs may be enhanced to 125.

It says Sections 4 (1) and 6 (1) of the ICT Local Government Act, 2015, empowers the federal government to determine the number of UC within the Islamabad Capital Territory through notification published in the official gazette (Annex-1). The last notification issued by this ministry with the approval of the Cabinet fixed the number of Union Councils as 101, it says.

Official sources said that the notification is likely to approve through circulation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Federal Government Federal Cabinet LG polls MCI LG election

Comments

1000 characters

LG polls likely to be delayed in ICT

‘FASTER’ system: Jul-Nov payment of ST refunds rises 44.5pc to Rs143.8bn YoY

External sources: Jul-Nov govt borrowing rises to $5.114bn from $4.699bn YoY

Dec 2022: FBR confident of achieving Rs965bn revenue target sans extra taxation steps

Net Metering Regulations: Nepra facing frustrating situation

Rs250bn saving anticipated: ‘Energy conservation roadmap’ readied

Energy sector circular debt under govt focus

Hostage talks start after TTP militants seize interrogators

Imran Khan says PTI to contest polls jointly with PML-Q

Failure to deposit CVT on foreign assets: Taxpayers/resident individuals liable to pay 12pc per default surcharge

EU lifts ban on one more Pak seafood company

Read more stories