Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
Jauharabad Sugar 30.09.2022 10% (F) 127.721 3.74 28.01.20203 21.01.2023 to
Mills Limited Year End 11.00.A.M 28.01.2023
EOGM
Summit Bank Ltd 09.01.20203 02.01.2023 to
12.00.P.M 09.01.2023
EOGM
==========================================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments