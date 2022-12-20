KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== Jauharabad Sugar 30.09.2022 10% (F) 127.721 3.74 28.01.20203 21.01.2023 to Mills Limited Year End 11.00.A.M 28.01.2023 EOGM Summit Bank Ltd 09.01.20203 02.01.2023 to 12.00.P.M 09.01.2023 EOGM ==========================================================================================================

