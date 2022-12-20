KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
====================================================================================================
Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Ghani Chemical Industries
Ltd # 14-12-2022 20-12-2022 20-12-2022
(UMBLTFC1) U Microfinance
Bank Ltd 20-12-2022 21-12-2022
Equity Modarba 1st 11-12-2022 22-12-2022 NIL 22-12-2022
Nazir Cotton Mills Ltd 16-12-2022 22-12-2022 Nil 22-12-2022
Khalid Siraj Textile
Mills Ltd 16-12-2022 23-12-2022 NIL 23-12-2022
JS Global Capital Ltd # 17-12-2022 23-12-2022 23-12-2022
(TPLSC) TPL Corp Ltd 22-12-2022 23-12-2022
Hascol Petroleum Ltd # 20-12-2022 26-12-2022 26-12-2022
(HBLTFC2) Habib
Bank Ltd 20-12-2022 26-12-2022
East West Insurance
Company Ltd. 23-12-2022 26-12-2022 10% (i) (B) 21-12-2022
Archroma Pakistan Ltd 20-12-2022 27-12-2022 200% (F) 16-12-2022 27-12-2022
Fatima Fertilizer
Company Ltd # 21-12-2022 27-12-2022 27-12-2022
Sapphire Fibres Ltd # 21-12-2022 27-12-2022 27-12-2022
Sapphire Textile Mills
Ltd # 21-12-2022 27-12-2022 27-12-2022
Al Shaheer
Corporation Ltd 21-12-2022 27-12-2022 25%R 19-12-2022
Reliance Cotton Spinning
Mills Ltd # 21-12-2022 27-12-2022 27-12-2022
(JSBLTFC3) JS Bank Ltd 15-12-2022 28-12-2022
JS Investments Ltd # 21-12-2022 28-12-2022 28-12-2022
Panther Tyres Ltd. # 22-12-2022 28-12-2022 28-12-2022
(TPLTFC3) TPL Corp Ltd 27-12-2022 28-12-2022
(JSBLTFC1) JS Bank Ltd 16-12-2022 29-12-2022
Punjab Oil Mills Ltd # 23-12-2022 29-12-2022 29-12-2022
(JSBLTFC2) JS Bank Ltd 17-12-2022 30-12-2022
Nimir Resins Industrial
Chemicals Ltd # 21-12-2022 30-12-2022 30-12-2022
SHAFFI CHEMICAL
INDUSTRIES LTD # 23-12-2022 30-12-2022 30-12-2022
Altern Energy Ltd # 23-12-2022 30-12-2022 30-12-2022
First Capital Equities Ltd # 23-12-2022 30-12-2022 30-12-2022
(KFTFC1) Kashf Foundation 24-12-2022 30-12-2022
Maple Leaf Cement
Factory Ltd # 24-12-2022 30-12-2022 30-12-2022
Amtex Ltd # 23-12-2022 31-12-2022 31-12-2022
Imperial Ltd # 23-12-2022 31-12-2022 31-12-2022
PAK REINSURANCE
COMPANY LTD # 24-12-2022 31-12-2022 31-12-2022
Fatima Fertilizer
Company Ltd # 28-12-2022 31-12-2022 31-12-2022
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Ltd 30-12-2022 31-12-2022
Dewan Automotive
Engineering Ltd # 26-12-2022 2-Jan-23 2-Jan-23
Progressive Insurance
Company Ltd # 27-12-2022 2-Jan-23 2-Jan-23
(AKBLTFC6) Askari
Bank Ltd 27-12-2022 3-Jan-23
Escorts Investment
Bank Ltd # 3-Jan-23 9-Jan-23 9-Jan-23
Siemens (Pakistan)
Engineering 5-Jan-23 12-Jan-23 460% 3-Jan-23 12-Jan-23
(BAFLTFC7) Bank
Alfalah Ltd 6-Jan-23 15-Jan-23
Mirpurkhas Sugar
Mills Ltd 13-Jan-23 21-Jan-23 15% (B) 11-Jan-23 21-Jan-23
Engro Corporation Ltd # 20-Jan-23 26-Jan-23 26-Jan-23
Summit Bank Ltd 27-12-2022
====================================================================================================
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
Final Book Closure from call option *
