Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 20 Dec, 2022 05:58am
KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Ghani Chemical Industries 
Ltd #                            14-12-2022   20-12-2022                                  20-12-2022
(UMBLTFC1) U Microfinance
Bank Ltd                         20-12-2022   21-12-2022
Equity Modarba 1st               11-12-2022   22-12-2022   NIL                            22-12-2022
Nazir Cotton Mills Ltd           16-12-2022   22-12-2022   Nil                            22-12-2022
Khalid Siraj Textile
Mills Ltd                        16-12-2022   23-12-2022   NIL                            23-12-2022
JS Global Capital Ltd #          17-12-2022   23-12-2022                                  23-12-2022
(TPLSC) TPL Corp Ltd             22-12-2022   23-12-2022
Hascol Petroleum Ltd #           20-12-2022   26-12-2022                                  26-12-2022
(HBLTFC2) Habib
Bank Ltd                         20-12-2022   26-12-2022
East West Insurance
Company Ltd.                     23-12-2022   26-12-2022   10% (i) (B)     21-12-2022
Archroma Pakistan Ltd            20-12-2022   27-12-2022   200% (F)        16-12-2022     27-12-2022
Fatima Fertilizer
Company Ltd #                    21-12-2022   27-12-2022                                  27-12-2022
Sapphire Fibres Ltd #            21-12-2022   27-12-2022                                  27-12-2022
Sapphire Textile Mills
Ltd #                            21-12-2022   27-12-2022                                  27-12-2022
Al Shaheer
Corporation Ltd                  21-12-2022   27-12-2022   25%R            19-12-2022
Reliance Cotton Spinning
Mills Ltd #                      21-12-2022   27-12-2022                                  27-12-2022
(JSBLTFC3) JS Bank Ltd           15-12-2022   28-12-2022
JS Investments Ltd #             21-12-2022   28-12-2022                                  28-12-2022
Panther Tyres Ltd. #             22-12-2022   28-12-2022                                  28-12-2022
(TPLTFC3) TPL Corp Ltd           27-12-2022   28-12-2022
(JSBLTFC1) JS Bank Ltd           16-12-2022   29-12-2022
Punjab Oil Mills Ltd #           23-12-2022   29-12-2022                                  29-12-2022
(JSBLTFC2) JS Bank Ltd           17-12-2022   30-12-2022
Nimir Resins Industrial
Chemicals Ltd #                  21-12-2022   30-12-2022                                  30-12-2022
SHAFFI CHEMICAL
INDUSTRIES LTD   #               23-12-2022   30-12-2022                                  30-12-2022
Altern Energy Ltd #              23-12-2022   30-12-2022                                  30-12-2022
First Capital Equities Ltd #     23-12-2022   30-12-2022                                  30-12-2022
(KFTFC1) Kashf Foundation        24-12-2022   30-12-2022
Maple Leaf Cement
Factory Ltd #                    24-12-2022   30-12-2022                                  30-12-2022
Amtex Ltd #                      23-12-2022   31-12-2022                                  31-12-2022
Imperial Ltd #                   23-12-2022   31-12-2022                                  31-12-2022
PAK REINSURANCE
 COMPANY LTD #                   24-12-2022   31-12-2022                                  31-12-2022
Fatima Fertilizer
 Company Ltd #                   28-12-2022   31-12-2022                                  31-12-2022
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Ltd                     30-12-2022   31-12-2022
Dewan Automotive
Engineering Ltd #                26-12-2022   2-Jan-23                                      2-Jan-23
Progressive Insurance
Company Ltd #                    27-12-2022   2-Jan-23                                      2-Jan-23
(AKBLTFC6) Askari
 Bank Ltd                        27-12-2022   3-Jan-23
Escorts Investment
Bank Ltd #                       3-Jan-23     9-Jan-23                                      9-Jan-23
Siemens (Pakistan)
Engineering                      5-Jan-23     12-Jan-23    460%              3-Jan-23      12-Jan-23
(BAFLTFC7) Bank
Alfalah Ltd                      6-Jan-23     15-Jan-23
Mirpurkhas Sugar
Mills Ltd                        13-Jan-23    21-Jan-23    15% (B)          11-Jan-23      21-Jan-23
Engro Corporation Ltd #          20-Jan-23    26-Jan-23                                    26-Jan-23
Summit Bank Ltd                                                                           27-12-2022
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Final Book Closure from call option *

Dates of Closure of Books Annual General Meetings

