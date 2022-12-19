AGL 4.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.2%)
ANL 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.47%)
AVN 70.29 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-3.02%)
BOP 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.82%)
CNERGY 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.31%)
EFERT 80.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.5%)
EPCL 42.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-5.55%)
FCCL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.69%)
FLYNG 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.13%)
FNEL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.3%)
GGGL 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.1%)
GGL 12.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-6.03%)
HUMNL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 23.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.6%)
MLCF 22.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.19%)
OGDC 71.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.95%)
PAEL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.08%)
PIBTL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.09%)
PRL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.44%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
TELE 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-8.4%)
TPL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.26%)
TPLP 19.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.29%)
TREET 18.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.3%)
TRG 131.93 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-1.76%)
UNITY 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.63%)
WAVES 8.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.2%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.36%)
BR100 4,066 Decreased By -46.2 (-1.12%)
BR30 14,617 Decreased By -247.4 (-1.66%)
KSE100 40,971 Decreased By -330.7 (-0.8%)
KSE30 15,076 Decreased By -165.7 (-1.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia and China to hold joint naval drills this week

Reuters Published 19 Dec, 2022 02:39pm
Follow us

Russia and China will hold joint naval drills between December 21-27, Russia’s defence ministry said on Monday.

The joint naval exercises, which have taken place annually since 2012, will involve missile and artillery firing in the East China Sea, Russia’s defence ministry said.

“The main purpose of the exercises is to strengthen naval cooperation between Russia and China, and maintain peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region.”

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, Moscow has sought to increase its political, security and economic links with Beijing and sees China’s leader Xi Jinping as a key ally in an anti-West alliance.

The two countries signed a “no limits” strategic partnership just days before Moscow launched the biggest land invasion in Europe since World War Two in February, but Beijing has since expressed concerns over Russia’s actions in Ukraine.

Ukraine watchful of borders as Putin heads to Belarus

Russia said four of its vessels would take part in the drills - including the Varyag missile cruiser - while six Chinese vessels would take part, along with aircraft and helicopters from both sides.

Russian ships set sail on Monday from the Far Eastern port of Vladivostok to take part in the week-long exercises, which start on Wednesday.

China Russia Ukraine President Xi Jinping russia china drill East China Sea Chinese vessels

Comments

1000 characters

Russia and China to hold joint naval drills this week

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal increase against US dollar

KSE-100 under pressure as political uncertainty continues

PBC urges govt to seek 'professional help' to renegotiate sovereign debts

LHC seeks details of Toshakhana gifts received since 1947

OGDCL discovers oil & gas reserves in Sindh

Oil prices bounce as China demand hopes offset recession fears

Pakistan's power cost and generation declines significantly in Nov

United Arab Emirates to host next major WTO meeting in Feb. 2024

Ahmed’s triple strike halts Pakistan’s fightback in third Test

Imran Khan promises ‘no action’ against Bajwa

Read more stories