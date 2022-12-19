AGL 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.21%)
ANL 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.48%)
AVN 70.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-2.73%)
BOP 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.01%)
CNERGY 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.84%)
EFERT 80.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.45%)
EPCL 43.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-3.34%)
FCCL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.27%)
FFL 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.3%)
FLYNG 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.34%)
FNEL 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.07%)
GGGL 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.36%)
GGL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-5.15%)
HUMNL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.86%)
KEL 2.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.41%)
LOTCHEM 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.87%)
MLCF 22.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.36%)
OGDC 72.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.54%)
PAEL 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.24%)
PIBTL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.17%)
PRL 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.7%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.83%)
TELE 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-6.62%)
TPL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.95%)
TPLP 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.09%)
TREET 18.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.7%)
TRG 133.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-0.97%)
UNITY 14.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.63%)
WAVES 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.97%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.15%)
BR100 4,073 Decreased By -38.7 (-0.94%)
BR30 14,635 Decreased By -229.4 (-1.54%)
KSE100 41,004 Decreased By -297.9 (-0.72%)
KSE30 15,120 Decreased By -121.6 (-0.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US oil may fall towards $56.07-$62.43 range in Q1

Reuters Published 19 Dec, 2022 02:08pm
Follow us

SINGAPORE: US oil may break a support at $70.29 per barrel in the next quarter and fall towards $56.07-$62.43 range.

A negative $40.32 was touched in April 2020, which is not regarded as an orthodox starting point of the uptrend, as it was much distorted.

Instead, the April 28, 2020 low of $10.07 is chosen to be the orthodox starting point, as it is near $9.76, the 161.8% projection level of a preceding wave c from $65.65.

A retracement analysis on the uptrend reveals a support at $70.29, which temporarily stopped the fall and triggered a moderate bounce.

The bounce would have little impact on the downtrend, which is supposed to extend into $56.07-$62.43 range, as suggested by a double-top around $125.

Strategically, the target zone will be confirmed when oil breaks $70.29.

The bounce is still likely to extend, as long as oil remains above this level.

On the daily chart, a break above $77.77 could confirm the extension of the bounce towards $82.55-$86.82 range.

Oil rises as China recovery, US buyback plan brighten outlook

A projection analysis on the downwards wave (C) from $123.68 suggests a target of $62.89, its 161.8% projection level, as a wave C seldom ends around its 138.2% projection level.

This wave consists of three smaller waves.

The third wave labelled C is unfolding towards $64.43, which is near $62.89.

However, this wave C is capable of travelling to a much lower target of $46.31.

Given that the wave A adopted a double-zigzag mode, the wave C could be very sharp, quickly fulfilling its target of $64.43.

US crude oil Russian oil

Comments

1000 characters

US oil may fall towards $56.07-$62.43 range in Q1

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal increase against US dollar

KSE-100 under pressure as political uncertainty continues

PBC urges govt to seek 'professional help' to renegotiate sovereign debts

LHC seeks details of Toshakhana gifts received since 1947

Imran Khan promises ‘no action’ against Bajwa

PDM govt tries to size up post-IK move situation

Elahi takes exception to IK’s criticism of Bajwa

Oil rises as China recovery, US buyback plan brighten outlook

No fairytale farewell for Azhar as Pakistan wobble to 99-3

EU strikes deal to boost carbon market, Europe’s biggest climate policy

Read more stories