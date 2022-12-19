AGL 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
ANL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.11%)
AVN 70.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.32%)
BOP 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.01%)
CNERGY 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.6%)
EFERT 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.56%)
EPCL 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-3.12%)
FCCL 11.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.93%)
FFL 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.5%)
FLYNG 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.5%)
FNEL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.3%)
GGGL 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.61%)
GGL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.68%)
HUMNL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.2%)
KEL 2.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.22%)
LOTCHEM 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.72%)
MLCF 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.97%)
OGDC 71.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.81%)
PAEL 14.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.9%)
PIBTL 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.96%)
PRL 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.37%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.77%)
TELE 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-6.49%)
TPL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.29%)
TPLP 19.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.88%)
TREET 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.13%)
TRG 133.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.75%)
UNITY 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.58%)
WAVES 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.43%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.36%)
BR100 4,073 Decreased By -39.5 (-0.96%)
BR30 14,638 Decreased By -226.9 (-1.53%)
KSE100 41,017 Decreased By -284.4 (-0.69%)
KSE30 15,130 Decreased By -112.1 (-0.74%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Bairstow should come straight back into England side: Brook

Reuters Published 19 Dec, 2022 12:23pm
Follow us

Batsman Harry Brook said Jonny Bairstow should return to England’s Test side as soon as he recovers from injury but hopes that his performances in the ongoing Pakistan series have given selectors something to think about.

Bairstow was ruled out of action until 2023 after undergoing surgery on a broken leg and dislocated ankle in October, a month after suffering a freak injury on a golf course.

Brook was brought into the line-up in place of Bairstow, making his Test debut in September against South Africa, and the 23-year-old has hit three centuries to lead the scoring in England’s three-match series in Pakistan.

“Most selectors say they like headaches, so hopefully I’ve caused a very big migraine,” Brook told reporters on Sunday after scoring 111 in his first innings of the final Test in Karachi.

“Jonny is one of the best players, if not the best player, in the world - he was this summer anyway. “So for me, he comes straight back in the side.

Obviously I’m not selecting the team but he’s such a big player and has been for so many years.“

Brook ton powers England to narrow lead in Karachi

England won the opening Test by 74 runs and then sealed a 26-run victory in the second to secure their first series victory in Pakistan since 2000-01. Reuters

Jonny Bairstow Harry Brook PAKISTAN VS ENGLAND TEST SERIES

Comments

1000 characters

Bairstow should come straight back into England side: Brook

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal increase against US dollar

Imran Khan promises ‘no action’ against Bajwa

PDM govt tries to size up post-IK move situation

Elahi takes exception to IK’s criticism of Bajwa

Oil rises as China recovery, US buyback plan brighten outlook

EU strikes deal to boost carbon market, Europe’s biggest climate policy

UN deal calls for $20bn international biodiversity aid

Militants seize counter-terrorism centre in Bannu

Four policemen martyred in Lakki Marwat terror attack

What’s actually behind PKR’s woes?

Read more stories