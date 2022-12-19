Bairstow should come straight back into England side: Brook

Batsman Harry Brook said Jonny Bairstow should return to England’s Test side as soon as he recovers from injury but hopes that his performances in the ongoing Pakistan series have given selectors something to think about.

Bairstow was ruled out of action until 2023 after undergoing surgery on a broken leg and dislocated ankle in October, a month after suffering a freak injury on a golf course.

Brook was brought into the line-up in place of Bairstow, making his Test debut in September against South Africa, and the 23-year-old has hit three centuries to lead the scoring in England’s three-match series in Pakistan.

“Most selectors say they like headaches, so hopefully I’ve caused a very big migraine,” Brook told reporters on Sunday after scoring 111 in his first innings of the final Test in Karachi.

“Jonny is one of the best players, if not the best player, in the world - he was this summer anyway. “So for me, he comes straight back in the side.

Obviously I’m not selecting the team but he’s such a big player and has been for so many years.“

England won the opening Test by 74 runs and then sealed a 26-run victory in the second to secure their first series victory in Pakistan since 2000-01. Reuters