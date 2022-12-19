Convocation of University of Central Punjab: Over 1,000 graduates awarded degrees

LAHORE: The 25th Convocation of the University of Central Punjab was held at Expo Centre Lahore. On the first day of the two-day convocation, degrees were awarded to 1,076 graduates representing various faculties including the Faculty of Management Sciences, Faculty of Law, Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences & Faculty of Languages and Culture. Former Justice Nasira Javed Iqbal graced the convocation as a guest of honor.

Executive Director Punjab Group, Sohail Afzal, Pro- Rector University of Central Punjab, Dr Nassar Ikram, Vice Chancellors representing Various Universities, Deans representing various Faculties, Directors, Experts from the Industry and Academia, Students and Parents, all attended the 25th convocation.

Degrees were awarded to 879 students of Undergraduate Programs and a total of 197 students of Post-Graduate and PhD programs. In addition, 64 students received Gold, Silver and Bronze Medals and secured First, Second and Third positions respectively.

Bazaf Shahbaz from the Faculty of Law won the Roll of Honor. Pro- Rector UCP Dr. Nassar Ikram congratulated the graduating students, their parents and teachers in his opening address at the convocation.

Dr Nassar Ikram thanked the Guest of Honor and other eminent guests for attending the convocation. He further expressed that the University of Central Punjab feels proud to be the guardian of wonderful educational traditions and that the institute shall continue to ensure the provision of state of the art facilities and the best educational standards to students.

Degrees were awarded to the students by Deans representing various faculties along with the Guest of Honor, who awarded the degrees and medals to the position holders.

Former Justice Nasira Javed Iqbal in her address congratulated the students and exclaimed “convocation” as a fay of great joy and pride for the graduating students and their guardians. She regarded the graduating students as “valuable assets” capable of taking challenges and utilizing their skills to make a positive “change” in the world and become well rounded citizens of Pakistan.

Executive Director Punjab Group, Sohail Afzal presented the souvenir to the Guest of Honor and thanked her for her presence and for sharing her wisdom with the youth of the country. On the second day of the 25th convocation, a total of 1100 graduates will be awarded with Under Graduate and Post Graduate degrees, including 311 students from the Faculty of Information Technology, 172 from the Faculty of Media and Mass Communication, 152 from the Faculty of Engineering and 465 students from the Faculty of Science and Technology.

