Dec 19, 2022
Pakistan

Sanjrani felicitates Qatar on successful conclusion of world cup

APP Published 19 Dec, 2022 07:51am
ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Sunday congratulated the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and the people of Qatar on the successful conclusion of the Mega event; FIFA World Cup 2022.

In his message, Chairman said that the triumphant conclusion of the FIFA world cup in Qatar has proved to the World that Muslims are peace-loving and sports-loving people. During the mega event, Qatar welcomed the spectators and all the participating teams with the best available facilities and resources which are being acknowledged the world over. Chairman said that Pakistan is proud of Qatar and its people for becoming the first Muslim and Gulf state to host the FIFA World Cup 2022.

