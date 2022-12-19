AGL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
Wapda union objects to privatisation of distribution companies

APP Published 19 Dec, 2022 06:40am
HYDERABAD: All Pakistan WAPDA Hydro Electric Workers Union (CBA) President Abdul Latif Nizamani Sunday demanded the department concerned to shelve the privatization plan of Distribution Companies as it would increase the rate of electricity.

Addressing press conference here at Hyderabad press club, Nizamani said that government employees also suffered due to the financial crisis as salaries of many public sector organizations were not increased while employees of public sector corporations could not receive their salaries for several months.

Zulfiqar Shah said keeping in view of the growing inflation, salaries of employees must be enhanced so that people could be provided relief.

WAPDA Union office bearers also asked the department concerned to introduce reforms for economic stabilization.

Hydro union’s provincial Secretary Iqbal Ahmed Khan, Naheed Akhtar and others were present on the occasion.

