AGL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
ANL 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.35%)
AVN 72.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.85%)
BOP 4.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
EFERT 80.41 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.7%)
EPCL 45.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.42%)
FCCL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.96%)
FLYNG 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.69%)
FNEL 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
GGGL 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.83%)
GGL 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.18%)
KEL 2.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.41%)
LOTCHEM 23.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.18%)
MLCF 22.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.83%)
OGDC 72.52 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.71%)
PAEL 14.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
PIBTL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.92%)
PRL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
SILK 1.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.64%)
TPL 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.68%)
TPLP 19.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TREET 18.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.57%)
TRG 134.22 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.39%)
UNITY 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.4%)
WAVES 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.57%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.55%)
BR100 4,112 Increased By 15.3 (0.37%)
BR30 14,865 Increased By 6.2 (0.04%)
KSE100 41,301 Increased By 121.7 (0.3%)
KSE30 15,242 Increased By 26.6 (0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Women’s World Cup will be safe despite fan violence: Australian football chief

AFP Published 18 Dec, 2022 11:12am
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

MELBOURNE: Football Australia boss James Johnson vowed tough sanctions Sunday after a goalkeeper was attacked during an A-League match, but insisted the sport was safe and there are no concerns about co-hosting the women’s World Cup next year.

The derby game between Melbourne Victory and Melbourne City was abandoned Saturday evening after chaotic scenes when fans stormed the pitch at the city’s AAMI Park stadium.

City goalkeeper Tom Glover was smashed in the face with a metal bucket which left him with a bloody gash which required stitches.

Match referee Alex King was also hurt in the melee.

“I’m horrified, I’m irritated, I’m angry with the scenes we witnessed at AAMI Park last night,” Johnson said at a press conference.

“We have a case of some individuals – I would not refer to them as fans of football – who have confronted and attacked a player and a match official.

“An investigation has been opened … we will be moving swiftly and we will be taking the strongest sanctions that are available.”

Supporters of both sides had been planning to walk out at the 20-minute mark in protest at a decision this week by league bosses to award the grand finals series to Sydney for the next three years.

But it turned violent when a flare thrown from the stands landed near Glover, who threw the smoking pyrotechnic back into the terraces just before the pitch was stormed.

The goalkeeper, who could also face punishment for the flare incident, was taken to hospital and had “many, many stitches”, said Johnson.

The ugly scenes sparked a scathing response on social media, with fans describing it as “the darkest day for football in Australia”.

They came in the wake of the Socceroos making the last 16 at the Qatar World Cup, which had engendered optimism for the future of the game.

Australia is due to co-host the women’s World Cup next year with New Zealand and Johnson insisted “football is very safe”.

‘Greatest-ever’ Messi powering underdogs Argentina: Martinez

“We are a sport with a massive groundswell, we see how big our sport is becoming recently with the World Cup campaign of the Socceroos,” he said.

“We know that the sport will continue to grow and be at its strongest point leading into the women’s World Cup in July. I’m not worried about at all about hosting the women’s World Cup.”

He denied the crowd violence could affect Australia’s hopes of hosting other big tournaments.

“I’m in touch with FIFA and the AFC (Asian Football Confederation,” he said.

“These things happen and they aren’t specific to Australian football.

“What is important for the public and for FIFA and the AFC is what our response is and our response is very simple – there is no place in our sport for this type of behaviour.

“Those that participated in it will be weeded out and we will do it very quickly.”

Women's World Cup James Johnson A League match Melbourne City City goalkeeper Tom Glover AAMI Park stadium Alex King World Cup campaign

Comments

1000 characters

Women’s World Cup will be safe despite fan violence: Australian football chief

Dar sharpens focus on energy circular debt

KPK, Punjab PAs to be dissolved on 23rd: PTI chief

Entire PSW system trade data is confidential: FBR

PM underscores need for ‘charter of economy’

Messi's Argentina in World Cup final showdown with France

November FCA: KE seeks negative, CPPA-G positive adjustment

Ukraine races to restore power after Russian missiles batter grid

Discos’ tariff slashed by 32-paisa for Oct

Int’l carriage of goods by roads: FBR standardizes conditions for senders, carriers

Pakistan’s counter-terrorism operations critical to region’s stability: Centcom chief

Read more stories