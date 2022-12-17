People fleeing country out of frustration: Imran Khan

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Friday people are fleeing the country out of frustration with what has occurred over the past seven months.

The former premier emphasised the importance of the rule of law in his address while delivering it via video link. He said the rule of law was a topic that required discussion and attention. The survival of the rule of law was absolutely necessary for the country to escape that catastrophic scenario, he continued, as it was lurching toward a quagmire.

Khan took a swipe at the coalition government, claiming that no precedent for the looters being installed as the nation’s rulers exists in Western democracies or that such a thing is unthinkable. He continued by saying that as soon as they assumed office, the rulers took the initial step to resolve their corruption issues.

Speaking of the NAB cases, Khan asserted that Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa (retd) was making decisions in the cases brought by the NAB against the current rulers.

When criticising his successor Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Imran claimed that although the corruption case against Shehbaz Sharif was conclusively proved, no one had ever heard of it. He scolded the PML-N top brass, saying the worst criminals were currently deciding the fate of the country.

Khan emphasised the community’s worries regarding the future of farmers and traders by saying that they were really concerned about it.

Meanwhile, addressing the lawyers’ convention through the video link on Friday, PTI chairman Imran Khan has said that the country cannot make progress without rule of law.

He said he was struggling for the rule of law. “I also struggled for the rule of law during my government and did not give the NRO to anyone,” he added.

The PTI chairman said the laws were changed to end the corruption cases and the regime was changed. “The rule of jungle is in vogue in Pakistan as there is no rule of law in the country, but the powerful rule the country. A large number of Pakistanis left the country during the last eight months,” he added.

He urged the lawyers to perform their duty to implement the rule of law. “The government is ending the corruption cases of all one by one. It is not seen even the banana republic,” he added.

