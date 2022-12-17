AGL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
Business & Finance

Akif Saeed appointed SECP Chairman

Recorder Report Published 17 Dec, 2022 05:58am
ISLAMABAD: The federal government has appointed Akif Saeed as Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) with immediate effect.

Saeed was appointed as SECP Commissioner on December 13 by the incumbent government.

In this regard, the Finance Division has issued a notification here on Friday.

Saeed had earlier served as Commissioner SECP from December 2014 to December 2017. He joined SECP in 2004 and served as head of various divisions. He has extensive regulatory, operational and business knowledge of various infrastructure entities in the capital markets.

During his tenure at SECP, he has contributed significantly towards instituting various legal and regulatory reforms for enhanced corporate governance, transparency, investor education, investor protection and risk management. He was instrumental in introducing legal framework for REITS and private equity, in addition to introducing private pension through implementation of voluntary pension rules and issuance of licence to four pension fund managers in 2007.

He played a vital role in achieving compliance with the IOSCO benchmarks principles of the securities market. Saeed also led the team that worked on overhauling the securities laws in Pakistan and drafted the new Securities Act 2015 and Futures Act 2016. He has also worked in various private sector entities including the American Express Bank and as consultant for Asian Development Bank.

He is a Chevening alumnus and completed his Master’s in Business Administration from the University of Edinburgh and also holds master’s degree in economics from Government College Lahore.

Earlier during the day, Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar had held a meeting with the SECP Management at Finance Division. The Minister extended his felicitations to the newly appointed SECP commissioners. The Finance Minister further appreciated SECP’s work as a contributor to the financial and economic development in Pakistan by taking a number of regulatory measures in restoring and maintaining the confidence of domestic as well as foreign investors.

SECP Finance Division Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan SECP Chairman Akif Saeed

