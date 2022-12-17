AGL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
Protesters block highway after IIOJK shooting

Reuters Published 17 Dec, 2022 06:38am
OCCUPIED SRINAGAR: Hundreds of protesters blocked a section of a main highway that runs through the Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Friday over the killing of two men who worked as labourers at an Indian army base, a police official and residents said.

Residents said the men were shot dead earlier on Friday by army guards at the entrance of the base in Rajouri, 150 km (95 miles) south of Occupied Srinigar.

Human Rights Day: World community urged to take notice of Indian atrocities

The Indian military said the two men were killed by freedom fighters outside the military hospital in Rajouri.

Protesters burned tyres and pelted the military base with stones hours after the shooting, said the police official, who declined to be named as he was not authorised to speak to the media. Another man was also injured.

