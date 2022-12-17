AGL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
Opinion

Bilawal deserves a lot of praise

Yasin Khan Wattoo Published 17 Dec, 2022 05:58am
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has shown to the entire world that he’s quite different from other politicians in his country through his response to India’s growing diplomatic belligerence against Pakistan by saying that “I would like to remind Mr Jaishankar that Osama bin Laden is dead, but the butcher of Gujarat lives, and he is the prime minister (of India).”

That Bilawal has challenged the BJP-RSS combine’s despicable machinations against India’s minorities and Pakistan in a very strong manner is a fact.

In other words, Bilawal has sent a strong message across that if they don’t actually cease their verbal attacks they could face the prospect of being paid in their own coin.

Not only has Bilawal jolted his Indian counterpart Jaishankar, he has also attracted the ire of India’s establishment that has found its best expression from a massive protest demonstration in front of Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi over his remarks about Modi.

In my view, the Pakistan’s foreign minister has stated the facts; he has not exaggerated the widely-held perception about Narendra Modi. Isn’t it a fact that Modi was banned from entering the US following the anti-Muslim Gujarat pogrom? Can the India’s establishment dispute another fact that Modi belongs to RSS, which draws inspiration from Hitler’s ideology of Nazism?

Yasin Khan Wattoo (Sahiwal)

