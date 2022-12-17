AGL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
ANL 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.35%)
AVN 72.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.85%)
BOP 4.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
EFERT 80.41 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.7%)
EPCL 45.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.42%)
FCCL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.96%)
FLYNG 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.69%)
FNEL 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
GGGL 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.83%)
GGL 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.18%)
KEL 2.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.41%)
LOTCHEM 23.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.18%)
MLCF 22.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.83%)
OGDC 72.52 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.71%)
PAEL 14.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
PIBTL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.92%)
PRL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
SILK 1.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.64%)
TPL 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.68%)
TPLP 19.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TREET 18.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.57%)
TRG 134.22 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.39%)
UNITY 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.4%)
WAVES 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.57%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.55%)
BR100 4,112 Increased By 15.3 (0.37%)
BR30 14,865 Increased By 6.2 (0.04%)
KSE100 41,301 Increased By 121.7 (0.3%)
KSE30 15,242 Increased By 26.6 (0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

OGDCL, Fatimid lay foundation of Thalassemia Centre in DI Khan

Press Release Published 17 Dec, 2022 05:58am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) in collaboration with the Fatimid Foundation, has laid the foundation of a thalassemia Centre in Dera Ismail Khan.

The OGDCL CSR department is striving to improve the livelihood of the communities through welfare initiatives in various sectors. Keeping in view locals’ demands for health facilities, CSR has given maximum importance to health in recent years.

Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division along with other local notables and representatives of OGDCL and Fatimid Foundation attended the groundbreaking ceremony of the centre in Dera Ismail Khan.

OGDCL will bear the construction cost of the building, and the project will be ready in one year.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

OGDCL Fatimid Foundation Thalassemia Centre

Comments

1000 characters

OGDCL, Fatimid lay foundation of Thalassemia Centre in DI Khan

Senate passes amended Foreign Investment Act amid uproar

Jul-Nov CAD shrinks 57pc YoY

Jul-Nov FDI declines 51pc to $430m YoY

‘All is not well’ on economic front: Aisha

Discounted crude, refined products: Pakistan-Russia IGC to meet in Jan

PSO may acquire govt stakes in NPP, Gepco

Rs5 PL hike on HSD may not help govt achieve Rs31bn monthly target

Cherries: MoC acquires market access to China

CII should not be there if its recommendations are not considered or implemented: SC

New trove of secret Kennedy assassination files made public

Read more stories