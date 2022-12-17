AGL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
SSUET signs MoU with TIS

Recorder Report Published 17 Dec, 2022 05:58am
KARACHI: Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET) signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Transformation International Society (TIS) to prepare interns through supervised clinical training to play the role of entry-level Clinical Psychologists to implement their skills effectively in psychological assessment and intervention.

The agreement is to enhance cooperation by providing students with the opportunity to practical function in a clinic and to recognize and reform abnormal behavior, cognition and emotions through the application of psychotherapeutic principles and techniques.

The association of the two organisations would facilitate the students with secure knowledge, skill and ability to reach sound judgment in the detection, evaluation and diagnosis of various psychological conditions.

Cdre Engr Syed Sarfraz Ali (retd) and Prof Dr Qudsia Tariq, Board Member TIS signed the MoU on behalf of the SSUET and TIS respectively, while Dr Sumbul Mujeeb, Sr Lecturer SSUET and Amima Salam, Assistant Medical Director, TIS, singed as witness.

