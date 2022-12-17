Riyals, medicines seized at Jinnah Airport

KARACHI: The collectorate of Customs, Jinnah Airport has confiscated 112,500 Saudi Riyals and a substantial quantity of medicines in separate incidents.

According to the details, the customs staff posted at Karachi Airport seized 112,500 Saudi Riyals which were cleverly concealed in the handbags of three Pakistani passengers namely Rizwan Ali Khan, Muhammad Dawar Khan, and Jahangir Ali who were travelling to Dubai from Karachi.

In another incident, the staff took custody of six unattended suitcases arriving from Manchester to Karachi via Dubai which led to the recovery of a huge quantity of medicines worth Rs2.1 millions. Further investigation is in progress.

