MMA MPA slates policies of Bangladesh PM

KARACHI: The Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) legislator in the Sindh Assembly on Friday lashed out at Bangladesh premier for her unremitting despise towards the members of Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh, saying that the martyrs of East Pakistan should be remembered for sacrificing their lives.

Syed Abdul Rasheed, MMA's only lawmaker in the provincial legislature, sought prayers from the house for all those who laid down lives to defend their motherland - the then East Pakistan in 1971 war with India.

He censured Sheikh Hasina Wajed, the Bangladesh premier, for continuing her atrocious policies from 1971 war against the members of Jamaat-e-Islami in her country.

Six members of Jamaat-e-Islami have been sentenced to death in Bangladesh, he said that their crime was to defend Pakistan in 1971.

"The martyrs of former East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) should also be remembered in prayers for their exhalation," he appealed.

Chief Minister special aide on the Sindh Information Science and Technology Department, Tanzila Umi Habiba told the house that the government has set up a policing system to maintain a criminal record of outlaws.

Replying during the questions and answers session about her department, she said that the policing system is aimed to monitor criminals’ activities.

Once a person is charged for a crime and sentenced to the jail, she said, the system will set up a computer data for him which will help the law enforcers monitor his activities.

She said that her department had developed an online driving license system in 2012 for the Sindh Home Department, but showed unawareness about its updates.

She said that the host department may enlighten the house on the online system update. Her department has also set up a system in Sindh's all jails and provided personnel with training, she added.

Tanzila apprised the lawmakers that her department provides the technical assistance to any other department to establish an IT system for it.

Her department's 60 percent staff is based on youth, she said, adding that a setting up of Wi-Fi internet system in universities has already begun.

For want of quorum in the house, the Speaker called off the still until Monday afternoon.

