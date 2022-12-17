KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== Mirpurkhas Sugar 30.09.2022 15% Bonus 203.626 15.09 21.01.2023 13.01.2023 to Mills Limited Year End Shares 10.00.A.M 21.01.2023 AGM ==========================================================================================================

