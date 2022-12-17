AGL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
ANL 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.35%)
AVN 72.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.85%)
BOP 4.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
EFERT 80.41 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.7%)
EPCL 45.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.42%)
FCCL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.96%)
FLYNG 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.69%)
FNEL 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
GGGL 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.83%)
GGL 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.18%)
KEL 2.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.41%)
LOTCHEM 23.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.18%)
MLCF 22.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.83%)
OGDC 72.52 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.71%)
PAEL 14.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
PIBTL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.92%)
PRL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
SILK 1.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.64%)
TPL 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.68%)
TPLP 19.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TREET 18.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.57%)
TRG 134.22 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.39%)
UNITY 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.4%)
WAVES 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.57%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.55%)
BR100 4,112 Increased By 15.3 (0.37%)
BR30 14,865 Increased By 6.2 (0.04%)
KSE100 41,301 Increased By 121.7 (0.3%)
KSE30 15,242 Increased By 26.6 (0.17%)
KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
(SNBLTFC2) Soneri Bank Limited   06-12-2022    19-12-2022
Aruj Industries Limited          13-12-2022    19-12-2022   Nil                           19-12-2022
Dewan Farooque Motors 
Limited #                        13-12-2022    19-12-2022                                 19-12-2022
Ghani Chemical Industries 
Limited #                        14-12-2022    20-12-2022                                 20-12-2022
Equity Modarba 1st               11-12-2022    22-12-2022   NIL                           22-12-2022
Nazir Cotton Mills Limited       16-12-2022    22-12-2022   Nil                           22-12-2022
Khalid Siraj Textile Mills 
Limited                          16-12-2022    23-12-2022   NIL                           23-12-2022
JS Global Capital Limited #      17-12-2022    23-12-2022                                 23-12-2022
TPL Corp Limited                 22-12-2022    23-12-2022
(HBLTFC2) Habib Bank 
Limited                          20-12-2022    26-12-2022
Hascol Petroleum Limited #       20-12-2022    26-12-2022                                 26-12-2022
East West Insurance 
Company Ltd.                     23-12-2022    26-12-2022   10% (i) (B)    21-12-2022
Archroma Pakistan Limited        20-12-2022    27-12-2022   200% (F)       16-12-2022     27-12-2022
Al Shaheer Corporation 
Limited                          21-12-2022    27-12-2022   25%R           19-12-2022
Sapphire Textile Mills 
Limited #                        21-12-2022    27-12-2022                                 27-12-2022
Reliance Cotton Spinning 
Mills Ltd. #                     21-12-2022    27-12-2022                                 27-12-2022
Sapphire Fibres Limited #        21-12-2022    27-12-2022                                 27-12-2022
Fatima Fertilizer Company 
Limited #                        21-12-2022    27-12-2022                                 27-12-2022
(JSBLTFC3) JS Bank Limited       15-12-2022    28-12-2022
JS Investments Limited #         21-12-2022    28-12-2022                                 28-12-2022
Panther Tyres Ltd. #             22-12-2022    28-12-2022                                 28-12-2022
(JSBLTFC1) JS Bank Limited       16-12-2022    29-12-2022
Punjab Oil Mills Limited #       23-12-2022    29-12-2022                                 29-12-2022
(JSBLTFC2) JS Bank Limited       17-12-2022    30-12-2022
Nimir Resins Industrial
Chemicals Limited #              21-12-2022    30-12-2022                                 30-12-2022
SHAFFI CHEMICAL
INDUSTRIES LTD   #               23-12-2022    30-12-2022                                 30-12-2022
First Capital Equities 
Limited #                        23-12-2022    30-12-2022                                 30-12-2022
Altern Energy Limited #          23-12-2022    30-12-2022                                 30-12-2022
(KFTFC1) Kashf Foundation        24-12-2022    30-12-2022
Maple Leaf Cement Factory 
Limited #                        24-12-2022    30-12-2022                                 30-12-2022
Amtex Limited #                  23-12-2022    31-12-2022                                 31-12-2022
Imperial Limited #               23-12-2022    31-12-2022                                 31-12-2022
PAK REINSURANCE
COMPANY LTD #                    24-12-2022    31-12-2022                                 31-12-2022
Fatima Fertilizer Company 
Limited #                        28-12-2022    31-12-2022                                 31-12-2022
(BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan 
Ltd                              30-12-2022    31-12-2022
Dewan Automotive Engineering 
Ltd. #                           26-12-2022    2-Jan-23                                     2-Jan-23
Progressive Insurance
Company Limited #                27-12-2022    2-Jan-23                                     2-Jan-23
(AKBLTFC6) Askari Bank Limited   27-12-2022    3-Jan-23
Escorts Investment Bank 
Limited #                        3-Jan-23      9-Jan-23                                     9-Jan-23
Siemens (Pakistan) Engineering   5-Jan-23      12-Jan-23    460%           3-Jan-23        12-Jan-23
(BAFLTFC7) Bank Alfalah 
Limited                          6-Jan-23      15-Jan-23
Engro Corporation Limited #      20-Jan-23     26-Jan-23                                   26-Jan-23
Summit Bank Limited                                                                       27-12-2022
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Final Book Closure from call option *

