KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
====================================================================================================
Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
(SNBLTFC2) Soneri Bank Limited 06-12-2022 19-12-2022
Aruj Industries Limited 13-12-2022 19-12-2022 Nil 19-12-2022
Dewan Farooque Motors
Limited # 13-12-2022 19-12-2022 19-12-2022
Ghani Chemical Industries
Limited # 14-12-2022 20-12-2022 20-12-2022
Equity Modarba 1st 11-12-2022 22-12-2022 NIL 22-12-2022
Nazir Cotton Mills Limited 16-12-2022 22-12-2022 Nil 22-12-2022
Khalid Siraj Textile Mills
Limited 16-12-2022 23-12-2022 NIL 23-12-2022
JS Global Capital Limited # 17-12-2022 23-12-2022 23-12-2022
TPL Corp Limited 22-12-2022 23-12-2022
(HBLTFC2) Habib Bank
Limited 20-12-2022 26-12-2022
Hascol Petroleum Limited # 20-12-2022 26-12-2022 26-12-2022
East West Insurance
Company Ltd. 23-12-2022 26-12-2022 10% (i) (B) 21-12-2022
Archroma Pakistan Limited 20-12-2022 27-12-2022 200% (F) 16-12-2022 27-12-2022
Al Shaheer Corporation
Limited 21-12-2022 27-12-2022 25%R 19-12-2022
Sapphire Textile Mills
Limited # 21-12-2022 27-12-2022 27-12-2022
Reliance Cotton Spinning
Mills Ltd. # 21-12-2022 27-12-2022 27-12-2022
Sapphire Fibres Limited # 21-12-2022 27-12-2022 27-12-2022
Fatima Fertilizer Company
Limited # 21-12-2022 27-12-2022 27-12-2022
(JSBLTFC3) JS Bank Limited 15-12-2022 28-12-2022
JS Investments Limited # 21-12-2022 28-12-2022 28-12-2022
Panther Tyres Ltd. # 22-12-2022 28-12-2022 28-12-2022
(JSBLTFC1) JS Bank Limited 16-12-2022 29-12-2022
Punjab Oil Mills Limited # 23-12-2022 29-12-2022 29-12-2022
(JSBLTFC2) JS Bank Limited 17-12-2022 30-12-2022
Nimir Resins Industrial
Chemicals Limited # 21-12-2022 30-12-2022 30-12-2022
SHAFFI CHEMICAL
INDUSTRIES LTD # 23-12-2022 30-12-2022 30-12-2022
First Capital Equities
Limited # 23-12-2022 30-12-2022 30-12-2022
Altern Energy Limited # 23-12-2022 30-12-2022 30-12-2022
(KFTFC1) Kashf Foundation 24-12-2022 30-12-2022
Maple Leaf Cement Factory
Limited # 24-12-2022 30-12-2022 30-12-2022
Amtex Limited # 23-12-2022 31-12-2022 31-12-2022
Imperial Limited # 23-12-2022 31-12-2022 31-12-2022
PAK REINSURANCE
COMPANY LTD # 24-12-2022 31-12-2022 31-12-2022
Fatima Fertilizer Company
Limited # 28-12-2022 31-12-2022 31-12-2022
(BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan
Ltd 30-12-2022 31-12-2022
Dewan Automotive Engineering
Ltd. # 26-12-2022 2-Jan-23 2-Jan-23
Progressive Insurance
Company Limited # 27-12-2022 2-Jan-23 2-Jan-23
(AKBLTFC6) Askari Bank Limited 27-12-2022 3-Jan-23
Escorts Investment Bank
Limited # 3-Jan-23 9-Jan-23 9-Jan-23
Siemens (Pakistan) Engineering 5-Jan-23 12-Jan-23 460% 3-Jan-23 12-Jan-23
(BAFLTFC7) Bank Alfalah
Limited 6-Jan-23 15-Jan-23
Engro Corporation Limited # 20-Jan-23 26-Jan-23 26-Jan-23
Summit Bank Limited 27-12-2022
====================================================================================================
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
Final Book Closure from call option *
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
