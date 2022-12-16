AGL 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
Chaman attack: FO summons Afghan charge d’affaires

  • Pakistan reiterates protection of civilians is responsibility of both sides and recurrence of these incidents must be prevented
BR Web Desk Published December 16, 2022 Updated December 16, 2022 03:54pm
Pakistan summoned on Friday the Afghan Chargé d’Affaires to convey its strong condemnation over recent incidents of unprovoked cross-border shelling by Afghan border security forces in the Chaman-Spin Boldak area.

On Thursday, at least one person was killed while 12 others were injured as a result of firing by Afghan border forces at the Chaman border crossing.

Two shells fired by the Afghan Taliban landed in the Changaiz post area of the border among civilian residences.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Foreign Office (FO) said Pakistan reiterated that protection of civilians remained the responsibility of both sides and that recurrence of these incidents must be prevented.

"It was agreed to use established institutional mechanisms in this regard.

"Pakistan remains committed to maintaining fraternal relations with Afghanistan. Peace along the Pak-Afghan border is intrinsic to this end," FO said.

Following the incident, Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affair had called for revisiting the country’s foreign policy toward Afghanistan.

Earlier, on Sunday, at least six people were killed and 17 others were injured after heavy weapons including artillery and mortars were used by Afghan forces on the civilians, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

“Pakistani border troops have given befitting albeit measured response against the uncalled for aggression but avoided targeting innocent civilians in the area,” the ISPR added.

Chaman attack: Pakistan asks Afghanistan to take ‘strictest possible action’

Following the shelling, the FO said that such unfortunate incidents are not in keeping with the brotherly ties between the two countries.

"The Afghan authorities have been informed that recurrence of such incidents must be avoided and strictest possible action must be taken against those responsible," it said.

The FO said that it remains the responsibility of both countries to protect civilians along the border.

