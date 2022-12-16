Former star couple Shahroz Sabzwari, Syra Yousuf's new film set to release in Feb 2023

Actors and former couple Shahroz Sabzwari and Syra Yousuf's new movie is slated for release in February, the duo announced on Instagram on Thursday.

Titled 'Babylicious', the film was apparently in the works for 12 years.

Sabzwari released a monochrome poster of the film that shows the former couple in an embrace, writing:

“Yes, guys. It's releasing. We were just waiting for Valentine's to come around,” he wrote.

Reports the pair had starred in a film together made news last year, but with no word on whether or when it will be released.

Yousuf also shared the news of their film on social media, stating that 'Babylicious' took 12 years to complete.

“This February 2023, it will be 12 years since we became attached to this film. So very excited for you all to see it! Presenting the first look of our new movie, 'Babylicious',” she wrote.

Further details about the film are not known as yet. The couple began filming the film while they were still together.

Sabzwari and Yousuf are divorced, and have a daughter, Nooreh.

The actor re-married, and now has another daughter with model Sadaf Kanwal.

Sabzwari and Kanwal underwent heavy scrutiny in the media for getting married soon after the divorce.

Earlier this year, media reports applauded the former couple for their deft handling of the divorce and blended family as videos and pictures made the rounds of Nooreh playing together with Sabzwari and Kanwal's daughter.