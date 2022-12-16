AGL 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
ANL 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
AVN 71.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.33%)
BOP 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.63%)
CNERGY 4.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 80.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.38%)
EPCL 45.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.15%)
FCCL 11.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
FFL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
FLYNG 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.23%)
FNEL 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
GGGL 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
GGL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.51%)
HUMNL 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
KEL 2.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.41%)
LOTCHEM 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.43%)
MLCF 22.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.52%)
OGDC 71.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.28%)
PAEL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.55%)
PIBTL 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.43%)
PRL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.59%)
SILK 1.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.27%)
TPL 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.9%)
TPLP 19.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.19%)
TREET 18.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.62%)
TRG 133.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.06%)
UNITY 15.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.53%)
WAVES 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.25%)
WTL 1.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,108 Increased By 11.4 (0.28%)
BR30 14,820 Decreased By -38.9 (-0.26%)
KSE100 41,207 Increased By 26.9 (0.07%)
KSE30 15,255 Increased By 39.4 (0.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian bond yields rise marginally as traders await debt auction

Reuters Published 16 Dec, 2022 11:37am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields were marginally higher in early session on Friday, as traders waited for fresh supply of debt through a weekly auction, while sentiment remained cautious amid fears of an impending US recession.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield was at 7.2797% as of 10:00 a.m. IST after ending higher at 7.2676% on Thursday.

New Delhi aims to raise 300 billion rupees this week ($3.63 billion) through the sale of bonds, which includes 110 billion rupees of a new 14-year paper.

Indian bond yields dip after easing US inflation brings US yields down

Caution has set in bond markets, with traders not willing to go heavy with the calendar year-end approaching, a trader with a private bank said, adding that auction cutoffs would be the key drivers for rest of the month.

Bond yields had eased for the first three days of this week, but reversed course on Thursday, after the US Federal Reserve said it will deliver more hikes next year.

The Fed raised rates by 50 basis points (bps) on Wednesday taking its quantum of total hikes 425 bps in 2022, and is projected to continue pushing them above 5% in 2023.

The Reserve Bank of India has hiked its interest rate by 225 bps in 2022 to 6.25%.

India’s retail inflation eased below the key upper tolerance level of 6% in November after remaining above it for 10 months.

However, with core inflation still above 6%, the RBI may be forced to opt for another 25-bps hike in February, economists have said.

Indian government bond

Comments

1000 characters

Indian bond yields rise marginally as traders await debt auction

Plight of flood-hit people: alarm bells start to ring

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Agri credit target raised to Rs1.8trn: Rs511bn Kissan Package notified

Oil rises, poised to end week higher despite economy concerns

Prepared during IK’s govt: Beijing urges Islamabad to review ‘IPPs report’

‘Flood Levy’: FBR has not drafted any proposal

England eyeing historic clean sweep in Pakistan: Stokes

Jazz’s investment in Pakistan crosses $10.3bn: VEON Group CEO

‘National contingency energy saving plan’ prepared to reduce import bill

Cut in prices of petrol, diesel announced

Read more stories