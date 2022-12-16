AGL 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.72%)
CM grants status of district to Taunsa

Recorder Report Published December 16, 2022 Updated December 16, 2022 08:03am
LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has given final approval to give district status to Taunsa.

Kh. Shiraz Mahmood, Muhammad Khan Leghari, Saifuddin Khosa, Sardar Muhammad Mohyuddin Khosa, Javed Akhtar Lund, Makhdoom Raza, Ali Raza Dreshak and Rai Zahoor called on CM at his office.

The parliamentarians thanked the CM for granting the status of the district to Taunsa. The people will always remember it and the deprivation of the people will also be removed, he added.

The CM mentioned that he had announced the status of the district to Taunsa in a public meeting of Kh. Shiraz MNA in 2005. Final approval has been given by me now and I thank Allah Almighty for fulfilling the promise, he added.

