Alvi to chair PITB event

LAHORE: President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi will chair a Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) event in connection with implementation of Web 3.0 technology in Punjab on Friday (today).

As per the details shared by the PITB, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi had established a 22-member high-powered committee for the adoption of Web 3.0 technology in the province. Punjab Finance Minister Mohsin Leghari was appointed as the Convener whereas Punjab IT Minister Dr Arslan Khalid was the Co-Convener of the committee.

