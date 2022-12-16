WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
December 15, 2022
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 14-Dec-22 13-Dec-22 12-Dec-22 9-Dec-22
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.107876 0.10803 0.10795 0.108278
Euro 0.798337 0.79495 0.795207 0.794528
Japanese yen 0.005531 0.005471 0.0055048 0.005497
U.K. pound 0.927358 0.926612 0.92429 0.922898
U.S. dollar 0.749683 0.753864 0.752894 0.752465
Algerian dinar 0.005458 0.005474 0.0054632 0.005465
Australian dollar 0.512558 0.509235 0.510387 0.511074
Botswana pula 0.058325 0.057972 0.058274 0.058617
Brazilian real 0.14039 0.143149 0.141895 0.143628
Brunei dollar 0.556021 0.556275 0.555559 0.557175
Canadian dollar 0.552823 0.55648 0.551248 0.552065
Chilean peso 0.000874 0.000877 0.0008739 0.000856
Czech koruna 0.032884 0.032734 0.0327118 0.032706
Danish krone 0.107315 0.106861 0.106913 0.106822
Indian rupee 0.009085 0.009114 0.0091103 0.009153
Israeli New Shekel 0.219848 0.219593 0.219631 0.220019
Korean won 0.000575 0.000575 0.0005762 0.00057
Kuwaiti dinar 2.44754 2.45718 2.45402
Malaysian ringgit 0.169804 0.17 0.170396 0.171061
Mauritian rupee 0.017023 0.017249 0.0171463 0.017149
Mexican peso 0.038064 0.038373 0.037967
New Zealand dollar 0.483171 0.482058 0.480873 0.479734
Norwegian krone 0.077045 0.075942 0.0753406 0.075422
Omani rial 1.94976 1.96063 1.95811
Peruvian sol 0.195689 0.197037 0.196681
Philippine peso 0.013432 0.013571 0.0136221 0.013531
Polish zloty 0.170487 0.169305 0.169479 0.169661
Qatari riyal 0.205957 0.207105 0.206839
Russian ruble 0.011832 0.011926 0.011995 0.012062
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.199915 0.20103 0.200772
Singapore dollar 0.556021 0.556275 0.555559 0.557175
South African rand 0.043641 0.042791 0.0430282 0.043847
Swedish krona 0.073445 0.073179 0.072756 0.072961
Swiss franc 0.807805 0.804508 0.807956 0.80689
Thai baht 0.021658 0.021673 0.021633
Trinidadian dollar 0.111066 0.111677 0.111629 0.111655
U.A.E. dirham 0.204134 0.205273 0.205009
Uruguayan peso 0.019408 0.019488 0.0193995 0.019357
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
