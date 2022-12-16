WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== December 15, 2022 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 14-Dec-22 13-Dec-22 12-Dec-22 9-Dec-22 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.107876 0.10803 0.10795 0.108278 Euro 0.798337 0.79495 0.795207 0.794528 Japanese yen 0.005531 0.005471 0.0055048 0.005497 U.K. pound 0.927358 0.926612 0.92429 0.922898 U.S. dollar 0.749683 0.753864 0.752894 0.752465 Algerian dinar 0.005458 0.005474 0.0054632 0.005465 Australian dollar 0.512558 0.509235 0.510387 0.511074 Botswana pula 0.058325 0.057972 0.058274 0.058617 Brazilian real 0.14039 0.143149 0.141895 0.143628 Brunei dollar 0.556021 0.556275 0.555559 0.557175 Canadian dollar 0.552823 0.55648 0.551248 0.552065 Chilean peso 0.000874 0.000877 0.0008739 0.000856 Czech koruna 0.032884 0.032734 0.0327118 0.032706 Danish krone 0.107315 0.106861 0.106913 0.106822 Indian rupee 0.009085 0.009114 0.0091103 0.009153 Israeli New Shekel 0.219848 0.219593 0.219631 0.220019 Korean won 0.000575 0.000575 0.0005762 0.00057 Kuwaiti dinar 2.44754 2.45718 2.45402 Malaysian ringgit 0.169804 0.17 0.170396 0.171061 Mauritian rupee 0.017023 0.017249 0.0171463 0.017149 Mexican peso 0.038064 0.038373 0.037967 New Zealand dollar 0.483171 0.482058 0.480873 0.479734 Norwegian krone 0.077045 0.075942 0.0753406 0.075422 Omani rial 1.94976 1.96063 1.95811 Peruvian sol 0.195689 0.197037 0.196681 Philippine peso 0.013432 0.013571 0.0136221 0.013531 Polish zloty 0.170487 0.169305 0.169479 0.169661 Qatari riyal 0.205957 0.207105 0.206839 Russian ruble 0.011832 0.011926 0.011995 0.012062 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.199915 0.20103 0.200772 Singapore dollar 0.556021 0.556275 0.555559 0.557175 South African rand 0.043641 0.042791 0.0430282 0.043847 Swedish krona 0.073445 0.073179 0.072756 0.072961 Swiss franc 0.807805 0.804508 0.807956 0.80689 Thai baht 0.021658 0.021673 0.021633 Trinidadian dollar 0.111066 0.111677 0.111629 0.111655 U.A.E. dirham 0.204134 0.205273 0.205009 Uruguayan peso 0.019408 0.019488 0.0193995 0.019357 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

