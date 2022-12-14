Hong Kong stocks close slightly higher

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares closed on the front foot Wednesday as traders cheered a lower-than-expected US inflation reading, with focus now on the Federal Reserve’s next policy meeting later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.39 percent, or 77.25 points, to 19,673.45.

The Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching up 0.20 points to 3,176.53, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange edged down 0.09 percent, or 1.77 points, to 2048.61.