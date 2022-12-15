AGL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.9%)
ANL 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
AVN 74.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
BOP 5.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
EFERT 81.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.46%)
EPCL 46.22 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FCCL 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.32%)
FFL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
FLYNG 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FNEL 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.73%)
GGGL 8.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGL 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.78%)
HUMNL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.79%)
LOTCHEM 24.93 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
MLCF 23.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
OGDC 73.06 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.31%)
PAEL 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
PRL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
TELE 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
TPL 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.2%)
TPLP 19.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.55%)
TREET 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.74%)
TRG 136.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.39%)
UNITY 16.02 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.43%)
WAVES 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
BR100 4,165 Increased By 2.8 (0.07%)
BR30 15,172 Increased By 21.7 (0.14%)
KSE100 41,738 Increased By 23.3 (0.06%)
KSE30 15,463 Increased By 32.7 (0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Punjab CM election case: PML-N workers call for early hearing of petition by SC

Recorder Report Published 15 Dec, 2022 06:00am
Follow us

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has urged the Supreme Court to hold early hearing of petition against the decision in Punjab Chief Minister’s election case.

A resolution to this effect was adopted at the PML-N workers convention at the PML-N Secretariat on Wednesday.

It may be noted that the Supreme Court on July 26 had annulled the ruling given by the then Punjab Assembly deputy speaker Dost Mazari in the run-off election for the Punjab CM.

On July 22, Mazari had rejected the votes of PML-Q MPAs in favour of Parvez Elahi during the CM’s election, citing letter from PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain under Article 63-A of the Constitution.

In the PML-N convention, the party leaders expressed their resolve to use all energies and resources to being down inflation and provide relief to the masses. They also vowed to accord rousing reception to party supremo on his return to the country.

Addressing the convention, PML-N leader Khwaja Imran Nazir held Imran Khan responsible for economic crises confronted to the country and sufferings being faced by the people. He posed a challenge to Imran Khan to dissolve assemblies.

PML-N leader Shaista Parvez Malik MNA said that the federal government is taking difficult decisions but the country’s economic situation has started improving and the people would soon see results of good policies.

Other speakers Rahila Khadim Hussain, Saimullah and others paid tributes to the PML-N leadership for facing worst oppression. They said only the PML-N can steer the country out of prevailing crises.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Supreme Court PMLN Khwaja Imran Nazir Punjab CM election case

Comments

1000 characters

Punjab CM election case: PML-N workers call for early hearing of petition by SC

SAB allows export of up to half a million tons of sugar

IMF wants to observe 3 more quarters, examine flood rehab plan: Dar

PM, Dar, others take stock of economic situation

Floods deteriorate FY23 economic outlook: ADB

PM underscores need for early completion of CASA-1000

Term of provisional distribution: Nepra extends licences’ term of eight Discos

Tunnel collapse: NJHEP CEO alludes to ‘lapses’ in design

Accountability: SC questions immunity available to armed forces

Ministers meet President

Consignments stuck at ports: MoC to hold talks with SBP

Read more stories