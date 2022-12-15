Punjab CM election case: PML-N workers call for early hearing of petition by SC

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has urged the Supreme Court to hold early hearing of petition against the decision in Punjab Chief Minister’s election case.

A resolution to this effect was adopted at the PML-N workers convention at the PML-N Secretariat on Wednesday.

It may be noted that the Supreme Court on July 26 had annulled the ruling given by the then Punjab Assembly deputy speaker Dost Mazari in the run-off election for the Punjab CM.

On July 22, Mazari had rejected the votes of PML-Q MPAs in favour of Parvez Elahi during the CM’s election, citing letter from PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain under Article 63-A of the Constitution.

In the PML-N convention, the party leaders expressed their resolve to use all energies and resources to being down inflation and provide relief to the masses. They also vowed to accord rousing reception to party supremo on his return to the country.

Addressing the convention, PML-N leader Khwaja Imran Nazir held Imran Khan responsible for economic crises confronted to the country and sufferings being faced by the people. He posed a challenge to Imran Khan to dissolve assemblies.

PML-N leader Shaista Parvez Malik MNA said that the federal government is taking difficult decisions but the country’s economic situation has started improving and the people would soon see results of good policies.

Other speakers Rahila Khadim Hussain, Saimullah and others paid tributes to the PML-N leadership for facing worst oppression. They said only the PML-N can steer the country out of prevailing crises.

