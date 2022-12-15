Regional cooperation vital for making South Asia prosperous, says KP governor

ISLAMABAD: “Regional cooperation remains an important factor to bring peace and affluence within South Asia and beyond. Let us all reunite and recommit to achieving the shared goal of a peaceful and prosperous South Asia,” this was stated by Vice President of SCCI Haji Ghulam Ali and the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa (KPK) while addressing as chief guest during the 38th SAARC Charter Day celebrations.

The 38th SAARC Charter Day was organised jointly by the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and the SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on December 13 in Islamabad. He insisted the SAARC member countries come forward to pool their resources, for providing a better future to the people of South Asia through the platform provided by SAARC.

Every year in December, SAARC regional and apex bodies celebrate SAARC Charter Day to commemorate the day when in 1985, SAARC Charter was adopted in Dhaka, during the first summit of the group.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, in his address emphasized that “Pakistan is dedicated to achieving economic, social, and cultural development by addressing common challenges such as poverty, unemployment, terrorism, transnational crime, and climate change. As a result, I am confident that our region will emerge as a driving force in the global economy. Pakistan is committed to economic, social, and cultural development by addressing common issues such as poverty.

Zulfiqar Ali Butt, Acting Secretary General of SCCI said, that the combined economy of SAARC is 5th largest in the world in the terms of GDP. Over 30 percent of its population is young, which makes it the most youth full region in the world. The region has more than 350+ Giga Watt hydroelectric potential which can change the fate of the region”

The diplomatic missions of SAARC countries including, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka along with the representatives of SAARC Arbitration Council, SAARC Energy Centre and MOFA joined the celebration.

The leaders of business community including the President of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (RCCI), Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) Rawalpindi Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (RWCCI) and representation of civil society and media also graced the event.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022