Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 15 Dec, 2022 06:00am
KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Pak-Gulf Leasing Company Ltd      09-12-2022   15-12-2022    10%           07-12-2022     15-12-2022
(AKBLTFC7) Askari Bank Ltd        09-12-2022   16-12-2022
(SNBLTFC2) Soneri Bank Ltd        06-12-2022   19-12-2022
Dewan Farooque Motors Ltd #       13-12-2022   19-12-2022                                 19-12-2022
Aruj Industries Ltd               13-12-2022   19-12-2022    Nil                          19-12-2022
Ghani Chemical Industries Ltd #   14-12-2022   20-12-2022                                 20-12-2022
Equity Modarba 1st.               11-12-2022   22-12-2022    NIL                          22-12-2022
Nazir Cotton Mills Ltd            16-12-2022   22-12-2022    Nil                          22-12-2022
Khalid Siraj Textile Mills Ltd    16-12-2022   23-12-2022    NIL                          23-12-2022
JS Global Capital Ltd #           17-12-2022   23-12-2022                                 23-12-2022
Hascol Petroleum Ltd #            20-12-2022   26-12-2022                                 26-12-2022
(HBLTFC2) Habib Bank Ltd          20-12-2022   26-12-2022
East West Insurance 
Company Ltd                       23-12-2022   26-12-2022    10% (i) (B)   21-12-2022
Archroma Pakistan Ltd             20-12-2022   27-12-2022    200% (F)      16-12-2022     27-12-2022
Al Shaheer Corporation Ltd        21-12-2022   27-12-2022    25%R          19-12-2022
Sapphire Textile Mills Ltd #      21-12-2022   27-12-2022                                 27-12-2022
Reliance Cotton Spinning
 Mills Ltd #                      21-12-2022   27-12-2022                                 27-12-2022
Sapphire Fibres Ltd #             21-12-2022   27-12-2022                                 27-12-2022
Fatima Fertilizer Company 
Ltd #                             21-12-2022   27-12-2022                                 27-12-2022
(JSBLTFC3) JS Bank Ltd            15-12-2022   28-12-2022
JS Investments Ltd #              21-12-2022   28-12-2022                                 28-12-2022
Panther Tyres Ltd. #              22-12-2022   28-12-2022                                 28-12-2022
(JSBLTFC1) JS Bank Ltd            16-12-2022   29-12-2022
Punjab Oil Mills Ltd #            23-12-2022   29-12-2022                                 29-12-2022
(JSBLTFC2) JS Bank Ltd            17-12-2022   30-12-2022
Nimir Resins Industrial 
Chemicals Ltd #                   21-12-2022   30-12-2022                                 30-12-2022
Altern Energy Ltd #               23-12-2022   30-12-2022                                 30-12-2022
First Capital Equities 
Ltd #                             23-12-2022   30-12-2022                                 30-12-2022
SHAFFI CHEMICAL 
INDUSTRIES LTD . #                23-12-2022   30-12-2022                                 30-12-2022
Maple Leaf Cement Factory 
Ltd #                             24-12-2022   30-12-2022                                 30-12-2022
Amtex Ltd #                       23-12-2022   31-12-2022                                 31-12-2022
Imperial Ltd #                    23-12-2022   31-12-2022                                 31-12-2022
PAK REINSURANCE COMPANY 
LTD #                             24-12-2022   31-12-2022                                 31-12-2022
Fatima Fertilizer Company 
Ltd #                             28-12-2022   31-12-2022                                 31-12-2022
Dewan Automotive 
Engineering Ltd #                 26-12-2022   2-Jan-23                                     2-Jan-23
Progressive Insurance 
Company Ltd #                     27-12-2022   2-Jan-23                                     2-Jan-23
Siemens (Pakistan) 
Engineering                       5-Jan-23     12-Jan-23     460%            3-Jan-23      12-Jan-23
(BAFLTFC7) Bank Alfalah Ltd       6-Jan-23     15-Jan-23
Summit Bank Ltd                                                                           27-12-2022
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Final Book Closure from call option *

