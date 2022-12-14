AGL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.9%)
ANL 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
AVN 74.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
BOP 5.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
EFERT 81.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.46%)
EPCL 46.22 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FCCL 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.32%)
FFL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
FLYNG 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FNEL 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.73%)
GGGL 8.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGL 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.78%)
HUMNL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.79%)
LOTCHEM 24.93 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
MLCF 23.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
OGDC 73.06 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.31%)
PAEL 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
PRL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
TELE 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
TPL 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.2%)
TPLP 19.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.55%)
TREET 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.74%)
TRG 136.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.39%)
UNITY 16.02 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.43%)
WAVES 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
BR100 4,165 Increased By 2.8 (0.07%)
BR30 15,172 Increased By 21.7 (0.14%)
KSE100 41,738 Increased By 23.3 (0.06%)
KSE30 15,463 Increased By 32.7 (0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Canadian dollar dips ahead of expected Fed rate hike

Reuters Published 14 Dec, 2022 09:16pm
Follow us

TORONTO: The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, but holding on to much of the previous day’s gains, as investors weighed domestic manufacturing data and braced for an expected interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.1% lower at 1.3557 to the greenback, or 73.76 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3531 to 1.3579.

On Tuesday, the currency touched its strongest level since Dec. 5 at 1.3519 as U.S. data showed an easing of inflation pressures.

Fed officials have signaled in recent weeks that they would raise the benchmark overnight interest rate by half a percentage point at Wednesday’s policy decision, scaling back from four straight three-quarters-of-a-percentage-point increases, in an acknowledgement that rates were approaching the level needed to slow the economy and lower inflation.

Canadian factory sales rose by 2.8% in October from September on higher sales in petroleum and coal products, as well as food, but the entire increase was driven by higher prices, data from Statistics Canada showed.

The price of oil, one of Canada’s major exports, rose after OPEC and the International Energy Agency (IEA) both forecast a rebound in demand over the course of next year. U.S. crude prices were up nearly 2% at $76.86 a barrel.

Canadian government bond yields were lower across a steeper curve. The 2-year eased 5.3 basis points to 3.708%, while the 10-year was down 1.5 basis points at 2.830%.

Canadian Dollar Canadian currency Canadian forex market

Comments

1000 characters

Canadian dollar dips ahead of expected Fed rate hike

Pakistan wants establishment of energy, road connectivity with CARs: PM Shehbaz

Remittances continue to decline, clock in at $2.1bn in November

Dar admits 'huge smuggling of dollars' taking place as Pakistan's forex reserves suffer

Hina Rabbani Khar says no country has used terrorism better than India

Russian oil sold to India below price cap in buyers’ market

China calls US ‘destroyer’ of global trading system at WTO

Rupee remains stable, settles at 224.71 against US dollar

Sri Lanka expects up to $8bn more in loans, asset restructuring

Kohinoor Spinning Mills announces temporary shutdown as downturn bites

Oil prices up amid forecasts of 2023 demand uptick

Read more stories