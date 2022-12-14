In unusual move, ECP members urge PTI leaders to ‘defuse tensions’

ISLAMABAD: In an unusual move, the poll body, Tuesday, urged the top leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to appear before it: “retract from the hard-hitting statements, defuse tension and settle the matter.”

The development surfaced during the proceedings of the contempt case initiated by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against Chairman PTI Imran Khan, Secretary General Asad Umar, and Vice President Fawad Chaudhry.

Advocate Faisal Chaudhry represented the PTI chief and VP and former attorney general for Pakistan (AGP) Anwar Mansoor Khan represented the SG Asad Umar.

Four-member ECP bench comprising Nisar Ahmed Durrani, Shah Mohammad Jatoi, Babar Bharwana, and Justice Ikramullah Khan (retired) heard the case.

During the proceedings, Bharwana, the bench member, referred to a court case involving Umar and remarked, “If he (Umar) can tender an apology in the court—why can’t he come here? He should come here and say that he did not intend to say what he said—it is important to defuse hostility,” he said.

Ikramullah, another bench member, commented, “You should consider what the member Punjab said—about the apology.”

The PTI SG’s counsel replied, “I will for sure pass on your message to him (Umar).”

He said that the PTI leadership held the state institutions including the ECP in high esteem and hoped that justice would be served in this case.

The PTI chief and Chaudhry’s counsel said that the PTI chief was not in a position to appear in person in the ECP due to bullet injuries on his leg. Chaudhry, he said, is suffering from fever and flu and he too was not able to appear in person.

The defence lawyer said the Lahore High Court (LHC) has suspended the show-cause notices issued to the PTI leaders in the contempt case and Supreme Court has not issued written order on ECP’s appeal.

ECP member Ikramullah Khan said the PTI can move the LHC if it feels that ECP is acting in violation of the law.

The bench summoned the three PTI leaders on January 3 and adjourned the case till then.

In October this year, the ECP amended the electoral rules to authorise its officers to issue contempt notices to the alleged “contemnors.”

The electoral entity also empowered itself to grant bail to persons arrested on the charges of ECP contempt.

The development surfaced at the time when ECP was faced with strong criticism from PTI on different electoral issues.

The poll body initiated contempt proceedings against the chairman PTI, SG and VP on August 19 this year.

The PTI stalwarts have minced no words to take on the ECP and Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja on different occasions.

Addressing public rallies in recent months, the PTI chief has alleged that the incumbent CEC is “biased” against the PTI and is allegedly supporting Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). The former federal ruling party has moved the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) for the removal of the CEC.

Section 10 of the Elections Act 2017 provides that the commission may exercise the same power as high court to punish any person for contempt of court and the Contempt of Court Ordinance 2003— or any other law pertaining to contempt of court shall have effect accordingly.

