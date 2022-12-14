Activities of Karachi Port, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 85,625 tonnes of cargo comprising 65,080 Tones of import cargo and 20,545 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 65,080 comprised of 10,744 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 915 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 53,421 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 20,545 tonnes comprised of 20,296 tonnes of containerized Cargo & 249 tonnes of Bulk Cargo.

Nearly, 3218 containers comprising of 808 containers import and 2410 containers export were handled on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 236 of 20’s and 286 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 00 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 631 of 20’s and 134 of 40’s loaded containers while 209 of 20’s and 651 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Some 03 ships, namely Kmtc Mundra, Stephanie C and Eva Gold have berthed at Karachi Port.

About 05 ships, namely, Ssl Brahmaputra, Green Pole, Yantian Express, Hg Shanghai and Fairchem Katana have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

PQAberths were engaged by nine ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, two ships, Coronet and Lana left the port on Tuesday morning and four more ships, MSC Ermina, Port Limnioni, FSM and Bochem Brussels are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 78,756 tonnes comprising 50,123 tonnes imports cargo and 28,633 tonnes export cargo including containerized cargo carried in 1,741 Containers (535 TEUs Imports and 1,206 TEUs export)was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

There are eleven ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, three ships, AMI, Sereno and MSC Litezia& three more ships, Maersk Sentosa,Malha Rass Laffan Osprey, carrying Palm oil, Gas oil, Containers and LNG are expected to take berths at LCT, QICT, PGPCL and PIBT respectively on Tuesday 13thDecember-2022.

